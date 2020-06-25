2 brothers change minds, will cooperate in Smollett case

“What they said is already under oath on paper," said David Erickson, a former state appellate judge who teaches at Chicago Kent College of Law.

Erickson said if the brothers went into court and refused to testify during trial, there was nothing stopping the judge from holding them in contempt and nothing stopping prosecutors for charging them for their admitted role in what authorities say was a staged attack.

The threat to not cooperate was the latest development in a strange story that has taken a host of unexpected turns since January 2019, when Smollett, a Black and openly gay actor who worked on the TV show “Empire,” reported to police that two masked men had approached him in downtown Chicago, made racist and homophobic insults, beat him and looped a noose around his neck before fleeing.

The story included Smollett’s contention that his attackers told him he was in “MAGA Country,” a reference to President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.” There was national attention on the case, both when the incident occurred and later when police alleged Smollett staged the attack with the help of the brothers to drum up publicity for his career.