2 brothers electrocuted when sailboat hit power line, police say
2 brothers electrocuted when sailboat hit power line, police say

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — Police in southwestern Michigan said two brothers who were electrocuted when the mast of the sailboat they were moving hit a power line were in stable condition Sunday at an Indiana hospital.

Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke said the brothers were transported to a hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The men, ages 31 and 19, were accidentally electrocuted Saturday afternoon in LaGrange Township while moving a sailboat. The mast struck a power line running to a house, according to authorities.

They were transported by ambulance and helicopter to the hospital.

Police said the incident remained under investigation.

