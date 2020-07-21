2 cases of coronavirus linked to Chesterton day care

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHESTERTON — Parents with children attending Growing Kids Learning Center in Chesterton were notified last week of multiple individuals who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The center, which offers childcare and early childhood education for ages six weeks old through elementary age, has had two positive cases, its president confirmed to The Times.

Growing Kids President Mike Garatoni declined to specify if these cases were among children or employees of the center citing health privacy concerns in the small child care center community employing "a couple staff" and serving approximately two dozen students.

Garatoni said parents were made aware of the cases last week and the center has been working with the Porter County Health Department in contact tracing efforts.

Individuals who tested positive, and those found to be in close contact, have been asked to isolate for 14 days, Garatoni said. The center has remained open since becoming aware of the positive cases.

Garatoni said Growing Kids put a prevention protocol in place in March and has adapted its practices as new information has become available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration and local health officials.