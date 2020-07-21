2 cases of coronavirus linked to Chesterton day care

CHESTERTON — Parents with children attending Growing Kids Learning Center in Chesterton were notified last week of multiple individuals who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The center, which offers childcare and early childhood education for ages six weeks old through elementary age, has had two positive cases, its president confirmed to The Times.
Growing Kids President Mike Garatoni declined to specify if these cases were among children or employees of the center citing health privacy concerns in the small child care center community employing "a couple staff" and serving approximately two dozen students.
Garatoni said parents were made aware of the cases last week and the center has been working with the Porter County Health Department in contact tracing efforts.
Individuals who tested positive, and those found to be in close contact, have been asked to isolate for 14 days, Garatoni said. The center has remained open since becoming aware of the positive cases.
Garatoni said Growing Kids put a prevention protocol in place in March and has adapted its practices as new information has become available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration and local health officials.
Since March, the center has restricted visitors, increased hand washing and sanitation efforts, and has minimized interaction between children's groups to help slow the spread of the virus and assist in contact tracing in the event a case was found in connection with the center.
While face coverings are not required, Garatoni said staff members are wearing masks when in the center's lobby, offices and when interacting with large groups of children.
Garatoni said the center is working to help keep parents informed. He said local health officials joined Growing Kids parents on a phone call Monday evening to answer their questions.
"We want to make sure parents have as much accurate information as they can," Garatoni said.
While K-12 schools are developing their back-to-school reopening plans, early childhood centers were quickly identified as an essential business and were encouraged at the state level to remain open from the start of the pandemic.
Confirmed cases reported in Porter County have continued on an upward trend with a record 99 cases reported two weeks ago. That number fell slightly to 78 new cases reported last week.
"Having a case locally does make this more real to people, but this is not new," Garatoni said. "We've been working on this since early March."
More information about case totals and county response in the coronavirus pandemic can be found at the Porter County website at porterco.org.
