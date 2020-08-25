2 cases of COVID-19 reported among St. Mary's students in Crown Point

Students' first day at St. Mary's was on Aug. 13. About 25% of St. Mary's students are learning through a remote option, Ruiz said.

The principal declined to say if the two students who reported testing positive have been at school in recent days.

The school will conduct deep cleaning tonight in accordance with its reopening plans, which includes staggered start and end times and mask wearing during a majority of the school day with some mask breaks allowed.

"We will be deep cleaning this evening," Ruiz told The Times on Tuesday. "And, we will proceed with the same caution we started the school year with."

The two cases are believed to be the first reported at the Crown Point Catholic school.

"We've all seen schools throughout the Region announce positive COVID-19 cases amongst their student populations over the last couple of weeks," Ruiz wrote in his first letter to parents. "I had planned to prepare our parent community in my Wednesday Wildcat Newsletter message tomorrow for the reality that it's not a matter of 'if,' but a matter of 'when,' we have a positive case here at St. Mary's. Unfortunately, we didn't make it to Wednesday for my weekly message."