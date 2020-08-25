2 cases of COVID-19 reported among St. Mary's students in Crown Point

CROWN POINT — School officials notified parents of two cases of COVID-19 among students at St. Mary Catholic Community School in Crown Point in two emails Tuesday morning.
St. Mary's Principal Tom Ruiz said he was made aware of the cases Tuesday morning and notified parents soon after.
In the first case, Ruiz said a mother informed him this morning that her fourth grade daughter tested positive. The student is home now, experiencing "sinus issues similar to seasonal allergies," the principal's letter said.
The second case, communicated to St. Mary's families the same morning, was reported to Ruiz by the parent of an eighth grader who is similarly home now and experiencing similar sinus issues, according to the letter.
Ruiz described students' symptoms in both cases as mild.
Parents of students who sit near, or have come into close proximity, of the identified students have been called to pick up their children, according to the letter. Students identified as close contacts are being asked to stay home for at least 14 days and switch into the school's remote learning option.
Citing privacy laws, Ruiz declined to say how many students have been identified as close contacts or if the two student cases are believed to be related. He said no staff have been affected.
Students' first day at St. Mary's was on Aug. 13. About 25% of St. Mary's students are learning through a remote option, Ruiz said.
The principal declined to say if the two students who reported testing positive have been at school in recent days.
The school will conduct deep cleaning tonight in accordance with its reopening plans, which includes staggered start and end times and mask wearing during a majority of the school day with some mask breaks allowed.
"We will be deep cleaning this evening," Ruiz told The Times on Tuesday. "And, we will proceed with the same caution we started the school year with."
The two cases are believed to be the first reported at the Crown Point Catholic school.
"We've all seen schools throughout the Region announce positive COVID-19 cases amongst their student populations over the last couple of weeks," Ruiz wrote in his first letter to parents. "I had planned to prepare our parent community in my Wednesday Wildcat Newsletter message tomorrow for the reality that it's not a matter of 'if,' but a matter of 'when,' we have a positive case here at St. Mary's. Unfortunately, we didn't make it to Wednesday for my weekly message."
The school is working with the Lake County Health Department and implementing plans it established this summer in preparation for students' return, Ruiz said.
"Each case will be handled with the utmost care and consideration for all those, directly and indirectly, involved," Ruiz said.
