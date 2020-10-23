2 charged with boy's murder after autopsy reveals evidence of ongoing abuse, police say

Police executed a search warrant at the home on Fillmore Court and found it to be unoccupied, Nuses said.

Police learned the women had left the state, but later were able to locate them at a family member's residents in Valparaiso. They were taken into custody, police said.

The women were charged Friday with murder, aggravated battery and child neglect resulting in death, police said. They were being held without bond at the Lake County Jail.

The FBI's Gang Response Investigative Team, Indiana State Police and Lake County coroner's office assisted in the investigation.

The case isn't the first time April Wright has been accused of violence.

She was placed on one year of probation after pleading guilty in February to felony domestic battery in connection with an attack Jan. 6, 2019, on an ex-girlfriend, Man-nisha D. Bowers, in a Hobart motel room.

In that case, Wright — who was then known as April L. Kuchta — pinned a woman down on a bed, threatened she had a knife, pepper-sprayed the woman's face and punched her.

The woman and her sister were subsequently charged in another attack — this time at April Wright's home on Fillmore Place — on Jan. 12, 2019.