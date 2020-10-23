2 charged with boy's murder after autopsy reveals evidence of ongoing abuse, police say

CROWN POINT — The sister of a 10-year-old Merrillville boy who died Oct. 12 and another woman were charged Friday with murder after an autopsy revealed injuries consistent with "a history of ongoing physical abuse to the child," police said.
April Wright and Rachel R. Wright, both 26, left Indiana after April Wright's brother, Leviticus Kuchta, was found dead in their home in the 7100 block of Fillmore Street, Merrillville Deputy Police Chief Kostas Nuses said.
Police were dispatched to the home for an unresponsive child and found "deplorable living conditions" inside, he said.
Leviticus, who was in April Wright's care, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
A 3-year-old child was removed from the home by Child Protective Services, police said.
"Investigators conducted several interviews over the course of the following days that revealed the initial reporting details of the death provided by Rachel and April Wright to not be true," Nuses said. "Preliminary findings during an autopsy revealed several injuries consistent with a history of ongoing physical abuse to the child."
When investigators attempted to contact April and Rachel Wright for follow-up interviews, they were unable to find the woman at several addresses, police said.
Police executed a search warrant at the home on Fillmore Court and found it to be unoccupied, Nuses said.
Police learned the women had left the state, but later were able to locate them at a family member's residents in Valparaiso. They were taken into custody, police said.
The women were charged Friday with murder, aggravated battery and child neglect resulting in death, police said. They were being held without bond at the Lake County Jail.
The FBI's Gang Response Investigative Team, Indiana State Police and Lake County coroner's office assisted in the investigation.
The case isn't the first time April Wright has been accused of violence.
She was placed on one year of probation after pleading guilty in February to felony domestic battery in connection with an attack Jan. 6, 2019, on an ex-girlfriend, Man-nisha D. Bowers, in a Hobart motel room.
In that case, Wright — who was then known as April L. Kuchta — pinned a woman down on a bed, threatened she had a knife, pepper-sprayed the woman's face and punched her.
The woman and her sister were subsequently charged in another attack — this time at April Wright's home on Fillmore Place — on Jan. 12, 2019.
In that case, Man-nisha D. Bowers and Donisha L. Bowers were accused of breaking into April Wright's home, attacking April Wright and another woman, and kicking an 18-month-old child, records show. The Bowers sister each have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.
