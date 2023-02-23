CROWN POINT — Two Chicago residents face murder charges in connection with the 2019 fatal shooting of a 25-year-old in Hammond.

Emani Edwards, 27, and Lamont Turentine, 29, were arrested last month in Cook County, Illinois, and have been extradited to Lake County where they await trial.

Tyran Bolling was shot and killed Dec. 13, 2019, in the 4400 block of Henry Avenue. He had been at his girlfriend Danica Luckey’s house before he left to meet up with Edwards, known as “Money,” according to court records.

A police review of Facebook messages between Edwards and Bolling found the two were involved romantically, records show. The evening of Bolling’s murder, they messaged about moving in together and Edwards told Bolling she loved him, records show.

Edwards had agreed to pick up Bolling just minutes before his murder, according to the probable cause affidavit, but she told him she’d have to drop Ski off first.

Luckey said she saw Turentine’s car at the time of the shooting, according to the probable cause affidavit, and she told police Bolling was good friends with him.

The probable cause affidavit said the vehicle “was captured within a thousand feet of the crime scene just minutes before the shooting,” and right after, it traveled “in a ‘loop’ around the scene of the murder.”

Officers found six 9 mm cartridge cases at the crime scene. DNA testing found that the casings matched the DNA of Jakharri Mims, records said.

Mims was under house arrest at the time of Bolling’s murder and an official from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said he did not generate any recorded activity on the day of the crime.

Mims reportedly said his DNA was on the casings because he used to live with Turentine and they kept guns in the house.

According to a police review of his Facebook messages, Mims and a friend discussed Bolling’s death and his relationship with Edwards several days after the murder.

The messages reportedly showed that Bolling’s relationship with Edwards was unknown to Turentine.

“The messaging indicates that Lamont Turentine killed Tyran Bolling because of this,” according to the probable cause affidavit.