You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
2 Cook County judges test positive for coronavirus
alert urgent

2 Cook County judges test positive for coronavirus

CHICAGO — The coronavirus pandemic has reached the bench in Cook County for the first time.

In a news release on Thursday morning, the office of Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans announced that two judges in the courthouse in suburban Bridgeview tested positive for COVID-19. The release did not provide any details about the judges or their conditions.

Chicago morgue coping despite surge in deaths

According to the release, an employee of the adult probation department also tested positive, bringing to 39 the number of county court employees who have tested positive. The release also said that another resident of the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center has also tested positive, bringing the number of residents to test positive to 15.

Worker at Illinois House meeting place tests positive for COVID-19

The county's criminal justice system has been hit hard by the pandemic, particularly the County Jail where hundreds of detainees and correctional officers have tested positive and seven detainees and two correctional officers have died.

At the Chicago Police Department, 521 sworn officers and 30 civilian employees have tested positive for the virus, and three officers who tested positive have died, according to the most recent department statistics.

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts