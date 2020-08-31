2 Crown Point teens dedicate Eagle Scout project to Historic Maplewood Cemetery

Cole is still waiting to take the Eagle Scout board of review, but said he plans to finish out his time in Scouts until he turns 18.

The Crown Point High School senior said he is still figuring out his plans for after high school.

In the summer of 2019, Jake, who earned the Eagle Scout rank, cleared out an area in the cemetery for a butterfly garden.

"That project consisted of clearing out an area in a corner of the cemetery where (there) wasn't necessarily a place for people to sit down and relax and enjoy the ambiance, and then also just give them a quiet place to mourn," Jake said.

The butterfly aspect of the project was a suggestion from Sexton Tom Hawes, Jake said. The garden occupies a small corner near the Maple Lane and Ridgelawn Street entrance of the cemetery.

"The garden itself consisted of plants that would attract butterflies. I looked at some of that stuff online," Jake said. "And then a bench and there was a little path made out of pavers that we just put on top of mulch that we laid down and then we did the edges around it with smaller brick edgers."

The project, Jake said, wouldn't have been possible without donations from Calumet Wilbert Vault Co. and Hubinger Landscaping.