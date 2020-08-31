 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Crown Point teens dedicate Eagle Scout project to Historic Maplewood Cemetery
urgent

2 Crown Point teens dedicate Eagle Scout project to Historic Maplewood Cemetery

{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Brothers Jake and Cole Rowell have been involved with Boy Scouts of America since they were in first grade. 

Though they moved to different states, they always found a new Cub Scouts pack to join, and when they moved to Crown Point in 2011, it wasn't any different; both joined pack No. 48. 

When they reached 11 years old, both Jake and Cole became Boy Scouts with Boy Scout Troop No. 48. Now at 18 and 17, respectively, the two teens have reached a milestone in their scouting careers. 

The brothers, one year apart, both dedicated their Eagle Scout service projects to the Historic Maplewood Cemetery in Crown Point. 

This summer, Cole, 17, updated the entrance of the pet cemetery on the west side of Maplewood. 

The entrance now has a large fiberglass bulldog statue, donated by Jill Beckham, Cole said. The bulldog is surrounded by plants that share names with animals, including butterfly weed, Zebra grass and a pussy willow tree, he added. 

The project, he said, wouldn't have been possible without help from Tom and Corey Liss, who helped fix cracks in the bulldog and gave it a clear coat of paint; Marion Kellum, who painted the statue; Tammy and Randy Lambert, who donated a black, spiked collar for the bulldog; and Hubinger Landscaping. 

Cole is still waiting to take the Eagle Scout board of review, but said he plans to finish out his time in Scouts until he turns 18. 

The Crown Point High School senior said he is still figuring out his plans for after high school. 

Gary scout focuses on eye care assistance
Crown Point cemetery sexton searching for grave marker's final resting place

In the summer of 2019, Jake, who earned the Eagle Scout rank, cleared out an area in the cemetery for a butterfly garden.

"That project consisted of clearing out an area in a corner of the cemetery where (there) wasn't necessarily a place for people to sit down and relax and enjoy the ambiance, and then also just give them a quiet place to mourn," Jake said. 

The butterfly aspect of the project was a suggestion from Sexton Tom Hawes, Jake said. The garden occupies a small corner near the Maple Lane and Ridgelawn Street entrance of the cemetery. 

"The garden itself consisted of plants that would attract butterflies. I looked at some of that stuff online," Jake said. "And then a bench and there was a little path made out of pavers that we just put on top of mulch that we laid down and then we did the edges around it with smaller brick edgers." 

The project, Jake said, wouldn't have been possible without donations from Calumet Wilbert Vault Co. and Hubinger Landscaping. 

Though he has grown too old to participate in Scouts as a member, Jake said he remains active with the troop as a junior assistant scout master. 

The Crown Point High School graduate is now at Purdue West Lafayette studying computer science. 

Gallery: How do NWI school reentry plans compare?

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in Sports History: September 1st

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts