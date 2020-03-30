2 Cubs employees test positive for COVID-19 virus

CHICAGO — Two Chicago Cubs employees who attended an annual training session at Wrigley Field on March 8 have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

One was hospitalized and the other was recovering at home, spokesman Julian Green said Sunday.

Green also said there was “nothing definitive” indicating the session “contributed to exposure” since the test results weren't received until March 23 and 24. But “out of an abundance of caution, transparency and responsibility," the Cubs informed staff in an email on Friday.

“We know many of these associates know each other, spend time together and speak frequently so we want everyone to take the necessary precautions and follow CDC guidance even though we’re not together and playing baseball,” Green said.

The Chicago Sun-Times first reported the positive results.

The Cubs said in the email to staff they “reached out to both associates to offer our support.” They also urged employees to monitor their health closely and follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.