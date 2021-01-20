 Skip to main content
2 dead after crash outside Lowell
2 dead after crash outside Lowell

LOWELL — Two people died at a hospital after a crash Tuesday morning, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Brenda Shelton, 64, of Lowell, and a man who has not yet been identified died at Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point, a coroner's release stated.

Shelton and the man were involved in a crash about 9:55 a.m. outside Lowell, according to the coroner's office.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department and Tri-Creek EMS responded to the crash site.

Sheriff's police did not release details Tuesday about the location and circumstances of the crash.

