2 dead after crash outside Lowell

LOWELL — Two people died at a hospital after a crash Tuesday morning, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Brenda Shelton, 64, of Lowell, and a man who has not yet been identified died at Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point, a coroner's release stated.

Shelton and the man were involved in a crash about 9:55 a.m. outside Lowell, according to the coroner's office.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department and Tri-Creek EMS responded to the crash site.

Sheriff's police did not release details Tuesday about the location and circumstances of the crash.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

