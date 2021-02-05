2 dead after domestic dispute, police say

GARY — Detectives were investigating the death of two people Friday after an apparent domestic dispute in the city's Miller section, police said.

Gary police responded about 1:20 p.m. to the 800 block of Fayette Street for a shooting.

A woman and man died in a suspected homicide-suicide, police said.

Investigators were still at the scene Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gary/Lake County Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

