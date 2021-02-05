 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 dead after domestic dispute, police say
breaking urgent

2 dead after domestic dispute, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
police crime stock file art generic copy
File

GARY — Detectives were investigating the death of two people Friday after an apparent domestic dispute in the city's Miller section, police said.

Gary police responded about 1:20 p.m. to the 800 block of Fayette Street for a shooting.

A woman and man died in a suspected homicide-suicide, police said.

Investigators were still at the scene Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gary/Lake County Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP. 

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts