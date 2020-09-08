2 dead in crash includes East Chicago man

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Two people, including an East Chicago man, died in a crash that hospitalized two others, officials said.

Alfie Jonesdenson, 25, of East Chicago, a passenger, was pronounced dead about 5:20 a.m. Sunday, the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

Jazalyn Inayez-Mann-Calvin, 23, of Riverdale, Illinois, the driver, was pronounced dead about 4:50 a.m. the same day.

Both manners of his death were ruled accidental, the medical examiner's office said.

Chicago police responded about 4:30 a.m. Sunday to the 700 block of East 31st Drive, where four people were inside the crashed vehicle.

The car was traveling southbound when it made a lane change before an exit ramp, then struck another vehicle and crashed into a light pole, police said.

Inayez-Mann-Calvin was trapped and had to be excavated from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Two back-seat passengers were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Jonesdenson was transported to the same hospital, where he was pronounced dead.