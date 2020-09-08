 Skip to main content
2 dead in crash includes East Chicago man
Ambulance stock
Times file photo

CHICAGO — Two people, including an East Chicago man, died in a crash that hospitalized two others, officials said.

Alfie Jonesdenson, 25, of East Chicago, a passenger, was pronounced dead about 5:20 a.m. Sunday, the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

Jazalyn Inayez-Mann-Calvin, 23, of Riverdale, Illinois, the driver, was pronounced dead about 4:50 a.m. the same day.

Both manners of his death were ruled accidental, the medical examiner's office said.

Chicago police responded about 4:30 a.m. Sunday to the 700 block of East 31st Drive, where four people were inside the crashed vehicle.

The car was traveling southbound when it made a lane change before an exit ramp, then struck another vehicle and crashed into a light pole, police said.

Inayez-Mann-Calvin was trapped and had to be excavated from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Two back-seat passengers were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Jonesdenson was transported to the same hospital, where he was  pronounced dead.

Jonesdenson and Inayez-Mann-Calvin suffered multiple injuries in the crash, the medical examiner's office said.

An investigation into the crash was ongoing as of Tuesday morning, police said.

