2 die after crashing into semitrailer on Borman Expressway, police say
Illinois Department of Transportation cameras showed extensive traffic backups Monday morning resulting from a fatal crash involving a car and semitrailer.

 Lucas Gonzalez

ILLINOIS — Two people died early Monday morning crash on the Borman expressway involving a semitrailer, police said.

Illinois State Police responded to the scene about 4:20 a.m., troopers said.

A vehicle was traveling eastbound in westbound lanes of the expressway near Torrence Avenue, entering Indiana, when it and the semitrailer crashed, police said.

Two people inside the vehicle that was traveling the wrong way died at the scene, police said.

The semi driver was not believed to be injured in the crash, police said.

It was not clear whether the crash was related to an earlier police chase that occurred on a state highway, troopers said. Additional details on the chase were not immediately available.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed as of 8:10 a.m. as officials investigated the crash. All traffic was being diverted to the Torrence Avenue exit ramp, police said.

