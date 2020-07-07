2 die from COVID-19 in Lake County; 48,626 cases reported statewide

Two additional Lake County residents were reported dead due to COVID-19 Tuesday after a three-day period of no new virus-related deaths in the Region.
Death totals stood at 244 for Lake County, 37 for Porter County, 26 for LaPorte County, 10 for Newton County and two for Jasper County, the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments reported.
There were 19 additional fatalities across the state, bringing the death total to 2,524. New deaths were reported between June 26 and Monday, the state health department said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
ISDH listed another 193 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
Lake County had 34 new coronavirus cases since Monday, bringing the county's total to 5,212. Porter County added four cases, bringing its total to 769. LaPorte County subtracted one for a total of 579, the state reported.
Jasper and Newton counties saw no additional cases Monday, leaving their totals at 121 and 98, respectively.
ISDH reported 314 new coronavirus cases across the state during the 24-hour reporting period, which brought Indiana's total to 48,626. New cases were reported Monday, state officials said.
Lake County community totals were not available Tuesday. Of the county's total positive cases, 432 were at long-term care facilities. Residents of those facilities accounted for 116 COVID-19 deaths.
The East Chicago Health Department reported Tuesday 535 cases and 14 deaths.
The Gary Health Department reported on June 26 a total of 779 positive cases and 56 deaths.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Tuesday: Portage Township, 308; Center Township, 217; Westchester Township, 59; Washington Township, 56; Union Township, 33; Liberty Township, 30; Boone Township, 16; Porter Township, 15; Morgan Township, 13; Pleasant Township, 12; Pine Township, seven; and Jackson Township, three.
The following communities added cases Tuesday: Portage Township, two; Westchester Township, one; and Porter Township, one.
The Porter County Health Department reported Tuesday two patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 582 people had recovered.
Total deaths included: Portage Township, 17; Center Township, 13; Westchester Township, five; Liberty Township, one; and Union Township, one.
The Westville Correctional Facility reported Tuesday 101 inmates and 109 staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. Totals of 177 inmates and 97 staff had recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
A total of 530,075 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus, with a 9.2% positive rate.
ISDH reported 42,391 tested in Lake County, 10,423 in Porter County, 8,081 in LaPorte County, 2,578 in Jasper County and 729 in Newton County.
New tests were reported between May 13 and Monday.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
ISDH will host additional drive-thru testing sites from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, at Morton High School, 6915 Grand Ave., in Hammond, and Monday to Friday at North Side Gymnasium, 300 Lawrence St., in Elkhart.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
