2 die from COVID-19 in Lake County; 48,626 cases reported statewide

Two additional Lake County residents were reported dead due to COVID-19 Tuesday after a three-day period of no new virus-related deaths in the Region.

Death totals stood at 244 for Lake County, 37 for Porter County, 26 for LaPorte County, 10 for Newton County and two for Jasper County, the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments reported.

There were 19 additional fatalities across the state, bringing the death total to 2,524. New deaths were reported between June 26 and Monday, the state health department said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH listed another 193 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County had 34 new coronavirus cases since Monday, bringing the county's total to 5,212. Porter County added four cases, bringing its total to 769. LaPorte County subtracted one for a total of 579, the state reported.

Jasper and Newton counties saw no additional cases Monday, leaving their totals at 121 and 98, respectively.