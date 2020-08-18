2 drowning victims identified amid concerns about local beach safety

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two Illinois residents have been identified as the victims of separate drowning incidents that occurred in the large waves off two Porter County beaches Sunday.

Moath Nagi, 21 of Rockford, Illinois, was pronounced dead Sunday after being underwater for an extended period of time off Porter Beach, according to the Porter County coroner's office.

Nagi was taken to Porter Regional Hospital and the coroner's office said it was notified at 11:57 p.m. Sunday of his death in the intensive care unit.

The 16-year-old, who disappeared Sunday off the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk site and whose body was discovered by a diver late Monday morning, has been identified as Mohamed Obied, of Bridgeview, Illinois, according to the coroner's office.

Obied went missing in Lake Michigan at 10:47 a.m. and was among a group of five swimmers, who ran into trouble in the high waves, the coroner's office said.

His body was recovered at 11:12 a.m. Monday in about 7 feet of water near the break wall at the Portage lakefront, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.