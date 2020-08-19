2 ex-White Sox ticket sellers plead guilty in scheme

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Two former Chicago White Sox ticket sellers have pleaded guilty to federal charges for their roles in a scheme where thousands of tickets to the team's games were fraudulently sold.

James Costello, 67, and William O’Neil, 51, each admitted their crimes during Tuesday hearings in federal court held by videoconference due to the coronavirus pandemic. Costello pleaded guilty to wire fraud, and O’Neil admitted he lied to the FBI, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

A third defendant, ticket broker Bruce Lee, still faces 11 counts of wire fraud and two counts of money laundering. His trial is scheduled for Jan. 25.

Costello and O’Neil's plea agreements anticipate the men will cooperate with prosecutors and that their sentencing hearings will be delayed until their cooperation is complete.

An indictment made public in January alleged that Lee made $868,369 by fraudulently selling 34,876 tickets during the 2016 through 2019 baseball seasons. It alleges that Costello and O’Neil generated thousands of complimentary and discount tickets — without required vouchers — and gave them to Lee in exchange for cash.