2 in custody after stolen car chase ends in field, K-9 bite

A late-night vehicle theft turned into a pursuit early Thursday morning, police said.
Now, the driver and passenger are facing felony charges and a class B misdemeanor for violating Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order, according to a news release.
Kevin D. Reading, 25, who was driving the vehicle, is facing felony counts of auto theft, resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine.
He also is facing two misdemeanors, one for resisting law enforcement and another for violating the stay-at-home order.
At 10:47 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the 9000 east block of CR 200 North for a vehicle theft, said LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Derek Allen.
A description of the stolen car was given to police, who continued to search for the vehicle overnight.
At 5:28 a.m. Thursday, police saw the stolen car traveling south on CR 300 East north of CR 300 South, in rural Pleasant Township, Allen said.
When police tried to stop the vehicle, the driver fled and a pursuit began. The car then traveled through fields and eventually became stuck along Canadian National railroad tracks north of CR 400 South, Allen said.
Once the car was stuck, the driver fled. The passenger, Grant E. Romano, 26, was taken into custody quickly, Allen said.
Romano is facing felony counts of possession of a hypodermic syringe, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a narcotic drug. He also is facing a misdemeanor for violating the stay-at-home order.
Police then set up a perimeter, and the driver, Reading, was apprehended after being bitten by K-9 officer Jager, Allen said.
Reading was taken to the hospital for medical treatment before being transported to the LaPorte County Jail, Allen said.
Both Reading and Romano are being held in the LaPorte County Jail without bond.
