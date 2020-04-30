2 in custody after stolen car chase ends in field, K-9 bite

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A late-night vehicle theft turned into a pursuit early Thursday morning, police said.

Now, the driver and passenger are facing felony charges and a class B misdemeanor for violating Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order, according to a news release.

Kevin D. Reading, 25, who was driving the vehicle, is facing felony counts of auto theft, resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine.

He also is facing two misdemeanors, one for resisting law enforcement and another for violating the stay-at-home order.

At 10:47 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the 9000 east block of CR 200 North for a vehicle theft, said LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Derek Allen.

A description of the stolen car was given to police, who continued to search for the vehicle overnight.

At 5:28 a.m. Thursday, police saw the stolen car traveling south on CR 300 East north of CR 300 South, in rural Pleasant Township, Allen said.

When police tried to stop the vehicle, the driver fled and a pursuit began. The car then traveled through fields and eventually became stuck along Canadian National railroad tracks north of CR 400 South, Allen said.