PORTAGE — Two subjects are in custody in connection with the the death of a man who was found Tuesday near the Chustak Public Fishing Area, the Porter County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

The subjects were located and arrested in Hamilton County, Ohio, with the help of technology and cooperation from Ohio authorities. They were found driving the decedent's vehicle, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

"This case would not have ended the way it did if we didn’t have the cooperation of our local, state and federal law enforcement partners," the statement said.

The decedent was identified as Derek William Hartz. He was found by a fisherman around 11 a.m. off a small trail at the park's 331 West 600 County Road North location, according to the sheriff's statement. While his manner and cause of death have not been released, the sheriff's office said he sustained "trauma to his body." He was identified through fingerprints and a distinctive tattoo on his chest.

A Virginia identification card was located at the scene. In addition to his missing vehicle, authorities could not find Hartz's cell phone.

The investigation is ongoing. Investigators are requesting information from anyone who was in the fishing area Tuesday from 4 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Call the Porter County Sheriff’s Office Investigators at 219-477-3140.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Brandon York Rebecca Edwards Gracey Lovitt Christopher Harbison Mathew Koch Ronald Deluna Marlene Fair Wendell Webb Barry Smith James Wayte Dwayne McMullen Curtis Sconyers Jerry McGee Kelvin Breland Jr. Daniel Calvillo Cortez Jones Luis Sanchez-Espinoza Brisedia Montenegro-Barrera Christopher Loar Jeremy Lewis Tataneisha Jones Marktwain Green William Munchenburg Robert Rohweder Michael Vasquez Tylor Ahrens Kevin Byrnes Jennifer Steinke Alyssa Ramirez Nicholas Rangel Eric Henderson Justan Ostertage Catherine Gallas Amarion Bradford Amy Aliaga John Garner III Jalen Ray Danny Contreras Tianna Campbell