2 Indiana cops charged with battery in protesters' arrests

INDIANAPOLIS — A grand jury indicted two Indianapolis police officers on battery and other charges following an investigation into allegations that they used excessive force while arresting demonstrators at a May protest over the death of George Floyd, a prosecutor announced Wednesday.

Johnathan Horlock, a five-year veteran with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, faces three counts of battery and one count each of official misconduct, perjury and obstruction. Nathanial Schauwecker, who has been with the department for eight years, faces four counts of battery and two counts of official misconduct.

“The question here is whether the officers' conduct was reasonable or not,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said at a news conference. “You can’t say, ‘Hey, my training told me to do this,’ if that conduct turns out to be unconstitutional, or excessive.”

Two women, Ivoré Westfield and Rachel Harding, both of Marion County, are named as victims. They filed a federal lawsuit in June after video was released of officers using batons and pepper balls to subdue the them during their May 31 arrests in downtown Indianapolis.