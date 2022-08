2 killed, 1 seriously injured in Hammond crash

HAMMOND — A Thursday afternoon wreck left two dead and one seriously injured, police said.

Both fatalities in the 4:15 p.m. crash near the intersection of 131st Place and Calumet Avenue were driving vehicles and the seriously injured individual was a passenger, said Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg.

The "at-fault vehicle was driving recklessly," Kellogg said.

No identities of any of the drivers or passengers involved were available Thursday evening.