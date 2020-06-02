2 killed during demonstrations in town outside Chicago

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHICAGO — Two people were killed Monday during unrest in the Chicago suburb of Cicero as protests continued over the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, according to a town official.

Spokesman Ray Hanania said in addition to the deaths, 60 people were arrested during the unrest in the town of about 84,000 located west of Chicago, where the Illinois State Police and Cook County Sheriff’s Office were called in to help local police as people broke into a liquor store and other businesses and stole items. Hanania didn’t provide additional information about those killed or the circumstances of their deaths.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker earlier Monday activated 250 additional Illinois National Guard soldiers, for a total of 625, saying they were needed to help local law enforcement and protect the rights of peaceful protesters. He also signed a disaster proclamation for nine counties including the Chicago area and central Illinois to facilitate state resources.

“We cannot allow those who have taken advantage of this moment to loot and smash to also steal the voices of those peacefully expressing a need for real, meaningful change," the Democrat said.