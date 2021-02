2 killed in crash on Dan Ryan

CHICAGO — Two south suburban residents died in a crash Monday night on the Dan Ryan Expressway, police said.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes near 63rd Street at 10:53 p.m., the Illinois State police said.

A 35-year-old Chicago Heights man lost control of his vehicle and veered to the right, hitting a pole supporting an overhead sign. The vehicle came to rest atop the right concrete median barrier, police said.

The man and a 17-year-old male passenger from Sauk Village were pronounced dead. Another male passenger, a 16-year-old from Sauk Village, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Their names were not disclosed.

Southbound express lanes were closed for about six hours for an investigation of the crash and were reopened about 5:30 a.m.

