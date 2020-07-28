2 killed in shootings about a mile apart, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — Two men died in separate shootings that took place within two hours and just over a mile apart from one another Monday night, police said.

They were identified as Kevon Pippins, 22, of Gary, and Tomi Curry, 23, of Steger, a Lake County coroner's office release states.

Gary police responded to the shooting that killed Pippins about midnight, in the 700 block of Madison Street, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

An unknown suspect fired a gun into a home Pippins was in, wounding him, Westerfield said.

Pippins was transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where he was pronounced dead about 12:30 a.m., police and the coroner's office said.

Police responded to the shooting that killed Curry about 10:10 p.m., in the 800 block of Ohio Street, Westerfield said.

Witnesses told police an unknown suspect fired shots into a home in the area, striking Curry, Westerfield said.

Curry was transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where he was pronounced dead about 10:44 p.m., police and the coroner's office said.

Responding agencies also included the Gary Fire Department and Lake County CSI, the coroner's office said.