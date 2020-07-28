You are the owner of this article.
2 killed in shootings about a mile apart, police say
alert urgent

GARY — Two men died in separate shootings that took place within two hours and just over a mile apart from one another Monday night, police said.

They were identified as Kevon Pippins, 22, of Gary, and Tomi Curry, 23, of Steger, a Lake County coroner's office release states.

Gary police responded to the shooting that killed Pippins about midnight, in the 700 block of Madison Street, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

An unknown suspect fired a gun into a home Pippins was in, wounding him, Westerfield said.

Pippins was transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where he was pronounced dead about 12:30 a.m., police and the coroner's office said.

Police responded to the shooting that killed Curry about 10:10 p.m., in the 800 block of Ohio Street, Westerfield said.

Witnesses told police an unknown suspect fired shots into a home in the area, striking Curry, Westerfield said.

Curry was transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where he was pronounced dead about 10:44 p.m., police and the coroner's office said.

Responding agencies also included the Gary Fire Department and Lake County CSI, the coroner's office said.

Police asked anyone with information on the shootings to contact Detective Sergeant Barnes at the Metro Homicide Unit 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

