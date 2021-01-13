2 men charged 23 years after triple homicide of woman, teens in Hammond

CROWN POINT — DNA evidence helped authorities secure murder charges against two men in the bludgeoning deaths of a woman and two teenage boys inside a suspected crack house in Hammond in 1998, police said.

James H. Higgason III, 51, and David L. Copley Jr., 46, were arrested this week in connection with the triple homicide, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Higgason was arrested in Hammond, and Copley was arrested in Franklin, Indiana, in cooperation with the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, Kellogg said.

The men are accused of killing Elva Tamez, 36; Jerod “Buddy” Hodge, 18, of Chicago; and Timothy W. “Midnight” Ross, 16, of Calumet City, on Jan. 18, 1998, inside a home in the 4600 block of Torrence Avenue in Hammond.

Hodge and Ross appeared to have been beaten while they were sleeping. Tamez, who lived at the house, was found face-down on the floor, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Blood-covered boards and metal pipes were found inside the home, documents show.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Copley confessed in 1998 to having a role in the killings and worked with police by placing several recorded phone calls to Higgason, court records show.