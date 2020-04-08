2 men charged in fatal shooting of man in backyard, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MICHIGAN CITY — Two men have been arrested following the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in a backyard Sunday night in Michigan City, police said.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, officers arrested Mark A. Wright Jr., 22, of Michigan City, and he was charged with murder, according to a news release from the Michigan City Police Department.

Wright led a short foot pursuit near Lafayette Street and South Street and is being held at LaPorte County Jail with no bond.

On Tuesday officers arrested Christopher Deal, 20, of Michigan City, who was charged with aiding, inducing, or causing murder. Currently Deal is also being held at the LaPorte County Jail with no bond.

Following the death of Sirus Scott, of Chicago, Michigan City police launched a homicide investigation in collaboration with the LaPorte County Drug Task Force.

“The men and women of the Michigan City Police Department take it very personal whenever a violent crime is committed in our city,” said Michigan City Chief of Police Dion Campbell. “I watched as our personnel worked around the clock, without rest for several days until an arrest was made in this case. Our officers never seek accolades, but you can see a deep sense of pride in their commitment to keeping our city safe.”