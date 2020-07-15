You are the owner of this article.
2 men, posing as NIPSCO contractors, stole from Region man's home, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — Two men who posed as NIPSCO contractors stole cash and jewelry from an elderly Region man's home Monday, police said.

Michigan City police were notified about 7 p.m. two white men dressed in neon yellow-orange construction uniforms approached the elderly man at his home, in the 200 block of Broadway Street, Sgt. Francisco Rodriguez said.

The pair identified themselves as tree trimming contractors with the electric company, police said. As one of the men was speaking with the resident, the other entered the home and stole property valued at $4,000 from inside, Rodriguez said.

The two men left the area in a blue SUV, police said.

Police reported the incident less than a week after NIPSCO publicly warned customers about scammers falsely claiming to be company representatives.

Some customers received calls indicating their electric service would be shut off, the company said.

NIPSCO suspended shutoffs for non-payment and waived late fees in March due to the coronavirus. Those suspensions remain in effect until further notice.

The provider added it would not ask customers to pay by meeting a representative in person or by asking for a specific type of payment method. Any such requests could be indications of a scam, NIPSCO said.

Customers who suspect they have been contacted by a scammer should hang up on suspicious callers and delete such emails and texts. They should then call NIPSCO at 1-800-464-7726 for current, accurate account information.

Anyone with more information on the recent theft at Broadway Street was asked to call the Michigan City Police Department Investigative Division at 219-874-3221, or the crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488.

