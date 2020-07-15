2 men, posing as NIPSCO contractors, stole from Region man's home, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MICHIGAN CITY — Two men who posed as NIPSCO contractors stole cash and jewelry from an elderly Region man's home Monday, police said.

Michigan City police were notified about 7 p.m. two white men dressed in neon yellow-orange construction uniforms approached the elderly man at his home, in the 200 block of Broadway Street, Sgt. Francisco Rodriguez said.

The pair identified themselves as tree trimming contractors with the electric company, police said. As one of the men was speaking with the resident, the other entered the home and stole property valued at $4,000 from inside, Rodriguez said.

The two men left the area in a blue SUV, police said.

Police reported the incident less than a week after NIPSCO publicly warned customers about scammers falsely claiming to be company representatives.

Some customers received calls indicating their electric service would be shut off, the company said.

NIPSCO suspended shutoffs for non-payment and waived late fees in March due to the coronavirus. Those suspensions remain in effect until further notice.