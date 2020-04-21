2 more Cook County detainees die after positive coronavirus tests

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHICAGO — Two more detainees at the Cook County Jail who tested positive for the coronavirus have died and the sheriff’s department is awaiting test results to determine if the virus played a role in the death of a second correctional officer.

In a statement, the sheriff's office said 42-year-old detainee Rene Olivo was pronounced dead Sunday night and 53-year-old detainee Juan Salgado Mendoza was pronounced dead Monday. Their deaths bring the total number of jail detainees who died after testing positive to six.

The sheriff's office, which operates the jail, said in a separate statement that the body of Antoine Stewart, a correctional officer, was found Sunday in his home in the Chicago suburb of Crestwood.

“Crestwood Police are conducting a death investigation, but there were no indications of foul play,” the office said. “We are awaiting the autopsy to determine whether COVID-19 played a role in his death.”

Overall in the state, 31,508 people have tested positive as of Monday afternoon, a one-day increase of 1,151 cases, according to Illinois’ public health director. The death toll increased by 59 to 1,349.