2 more COVID-19 deaths, 60 new cases reported in Northwest Indiana

Another two COVID-19 deaths and 60 more cases were reported in Northwest Indiana, according to updated statistics provided Wednesday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

A total of 10 more deaths were reported across Indiana, bringing the state's total to 3,305.

New deaths were reported between Sept. 16 and Tuesday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In Northwest Indiana, death totals stood at 319 in Lake County, 49 in Porter County, 39 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and two in Jasper County. Lake and Porter counties each had one new death reported Wednesday.

ISDH listed another 225 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 42 more cases for a total of 10,334. Porter County had 12 more cases, bringing its total to 2,099. LaPorte County's cases increased by five, for a total of 1,382. Jasper County's case total stayed at 386. Newton County added one, bringing its total to 172.