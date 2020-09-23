 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 more COVID-19 deaths, 60 new cases reported in Northwest Indiana
alert urgent

2 more COVID-19 deaths, 60 new cases reported in Northwest Indiana

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak Testing Indiana

Workers at Aria Diagnostics assemble COVID-19 tests in Indianapolis.

 Michael Conroy, file, AP

Another two COVID-19 deaths and 60 more cases were reported in Northwest Indiana, according to updated statistics provided Wednesday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

A total of 10 more deaths were reported across Indiana, bringing the state's total to 3,305.

New deaths were reported between Sept. 16 and Tuesday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In Northwest Indiana, death totals stood at 319 in Lake County, 49 in Porter County, 39 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and two in Jasper County. Lake and Porter counties each had one new death reported Wednesday.

ISDH listed another 225 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 42 more cases for a total of 10,334. Porter County had 12 more cases, bringing its total to 2,099. LaPorte County's cases increased by five, for a total of 1,382. Jasper County's case total stayed at 386. Newton County added one, bringing its total to 172.

ISDH reported 728 new cases across Indiana, increasing the state's count to 113,337. New cases were reported Tuesday.

The Porter County Health Department listed six patients currently hospitalized and 1,847 people recovered.

A total of 1,916,433 coronavirus tests had been administered in Indiana with 1,322,819 individuals tested. The state had a 6% cumulative positive rate and 3.9% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects Sept. 10-16.

The Region's seven-day positivity rates included Newton County, 7.9%; Porter County, 6.3%; Lake County, 4.5%; LaPorte County, 3.5%; and Jasper County, 1.6%.

ISDH reported 94,924 tested in Lake County; 28,740 in Porter County; 21,104 in LaPorte County; 5,858 in Jasper County; and 1,727 in Newton County.

New tests were administered between March 27 and Tuesday.

The Indiana Department of Correction continues to track positive tests of inmates and staff at the Westville Correctional Facility. More information on COVID-19 tracking in Indiana's prisons can be found at www.in.gov/idoc/3780.htm.

The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment.

Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Finland deploying dogs to sniff out COVID-19 at airport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts