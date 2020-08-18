2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI as case totals steadily increase

Another two COVID-19 deaths were reported in Lake County, and over 100 new cases were added in the Region, as the state added another 850 cases, health officials said Tuesday.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 28 new deaths statewide, bringing Indiana's total to 2,954.
Northwest Indiana's Tuesday death totals included 286 in Lake County, 41 in Porter County, 30 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.
New deaths were reported between July 31 and Monday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
ISDH listed another 211 deaths as probable, up two from the day before. A probable deaths means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
Overall, the Region reported 103 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
Lake County added 85 positive cases for a total of 8,256. Porter County had 12 more cases, bringing its total to 1,491. LaPorte County saw one new case, for a total of 1,011.
Jasper County added four cases for a total of 276. Newton County's case count increased by one, to 123 total.
ISDH reported 850 new cases across Indiana, pushing the state total to 81,847. New cases were reported Monday.
The Porter County Health Department listed two patients hospitalized and 1,288 people recovered.
Lake County health officials said they would no longer report community totals on their website because they believed the data on ISDH's website was more detailed. The state's data does not reflect community death totals. However, case totals are available by ZIP code through the state health department's website.
The East Chicago Health Department reported Monday 843 cases and 14 deaths.
The Gary Health Department reported Friday 1,229 positive COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Tuesday: Portage Township, 549, up five; Center Township, 417, up one; Westchester Township, 149, up three; Union Township, 78, up one; Washington Township, 75, up one; Liberty Township, 73, up one; Porter Township, 45, no change; Boone Township, 27, no change; Pleasant Township, 26, no change; Morgan Township, 24, no change; Jackson Township, 19, no change; and Pine Township, nine, no change.
Deaths were reported as follows: Portage Township, 18; Center Township, 15; Westchester Township, six; Liberty Township, one; and Union Township, one.
The Westville Correctional Facility on Tuesday had 205 inmates and 110 staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 197 inmates and 105 staff had recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
A total of 928,614 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus, with an 8.8% total positive rate and 7.8% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects Aug. 5 to 11.
The Region's seven-day positive rates included Lake County, 9.2%; Jasper County, 8.5%; Newton County, 7.4%; Porter County, 5.7%; and LaPorte County, 5.3%.
ISDH reported 72,121 tested in Lake County, 20,344 in Porter County, 15,533 in LaPorte County, 4,209 in Jasper County and 1,116 in Newton County.
New tests were administered between April 20 and Monday.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave., which will be free to those who have no health insurance. Individuals with health insurance should bring their insurance information so the provider can be billed. Testing will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, including weekends.
ISDH also will host drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday at Lafayette Elementary School, 856 E. Sibley St., in Hammond.
Testing at that site was available for free to anyone two years and older who lives or works in Indiana, ISDH said.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
