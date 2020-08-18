2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI as case totals steadily increase

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another two COVID-19 deaths were reported in Lake County, and over 100 new cases were added in the Region, as the state added another 850 cases, health officials said Tuesday.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 28 new deaths statewide, bringing Indiana's total to 2,954.

Northwest Indiana's Tuesday death totals included 286 in Lake County, 41 in Porter County, 30 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

New deaths were reported between July 31 and Monday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH listed another 211 deaths as probable, up two from the day before. A probable deaths means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Overall, the Region reported 103 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Lake County added 85 positive cases for a total of 8,256. Porter County had 12 more cases, bringing its total to 1,491. LaPorte County saw one new case, for a total of 1,011.