2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI

Two more people in Lake County died from COVID-19, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
The two fatalities were included in 56 recorded across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 8,111. New deaths were reported between Dec. 5 and Saturday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 980 people in NWI have died since the pandemic began: 612 in Lake County, 180 in Porter County, 139 in LaPorte County, 31 in Jasper County and 18 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 364 deaths statewide as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
The Region added 350 new COVID-19 cases across the area. New case totals included 40,847 in Lake County, up 226; 13,183 in Porter County, up 57; 7,789 in LaPorte County, up 53; 2,516 in Jasper County, up 11; and 838 in Newton County, up three.
There were 3,002 new cases added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 526,071. New cases were reported between Nov. 24 and Saturday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 35 patients hospitalized and 11,200 people recovered.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were 15.1% in Lake County, up from 14.9% the day before; 14.9% in Porter County, up from 14.1%; 16.2% in LaPorte County, the same as the previous day; 14.5% in Newton County, down from 14.9%; and 13.9% in Jasper County, up from 12.9%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.