2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI

Two more people in Lake County died from COVID-19, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

The two fatalities were included in 56 recorded across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 8,111. New deaths were reported between Dec. 5 and Saturday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 980 people in NWI have died since the pandemic began: 612 in Lake County, 180 in Porter County, 139 in LaPorte County, 31 in Jasper County and 18 in Newton County.

State health officials listed 364 deaths statewide as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.

The Region added 350 new COVID-19 cases across the area. New case totals included 40,847 in Lake County, up 226; 13,183 in Porter County, up 57; 7,789 in LaPorte County, up 53; 2,516 in Jasper County, up 11; and 838 in Newton County, up three.