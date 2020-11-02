2 more COVID deaths reported in Northwest Indiana; state tops 185,000 cases

Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday in Lake County, as the Region added another 620 cases.

The additional deaths bring local totals to 378 in Lake County, 58 in Porter County, 68 in LaPorte County, 12 in Newton County and five in Jasper County, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Statewide, 26 more deaths were reported in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of Hoosiers lost to the virus to 4,150.

Another 240 deaths statewide were listed as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, officials said.

New deaths reported Monday occurred between Oct. 15 and Sunday, state health officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 521 Northwest Indiana residents have died because of the disease since the pandemic began, and a total of 24,321 have been infected.

Northwest Indiana case totals included 16,383 in Lake County, 4,122 in Porter County, 2,684 in LaPorte County, 844 in Jasper County and 288 in Newton County.