 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 more COVID deaths reported in Northwest Indiana; state tops 185,000 cases
breaking urgent

2 more COVID deaths reported in Northwest Indiana; state tops 185,000 cases

{{featured_button_text}}
The latest on coronavirus cases, deaths

A health care worker bags a sample May 4 during a drive-thru COVID testing site at East Chicago Central High School.

 John Luke, file, The Times

Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday in Lake County, as the Region added another 620 cases.

The additional deaths bring local totals to 378 in Lake County, 58 in Porter County, 68 in LaPorte County, 12 in Newton County and five in Jasper County, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Statewide, 26 more deaths were reported in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of Hoosiers lost to the virus to 4,150.

Another 240 deaths statewide were listed as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, officials said.

New deaths reported Monday occurred between Oct. 15 and Sunday, state health officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 521 Northwest Indiana residents have died because of the disease since the pandemic began, and a total of 24,321 have been infected.

Northwest Indiana case totals included 16,383 in Lake County, 4,122 in Porter County, 2,684 in LaPorte County, 844 in Jasper County and 288 in Newton County.

In Porter County, 24 patients were hospitalized and 3,102 had recovered, the county health department said.

Across Indiana, the seven-day positivity rates for all cases was 7.6%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

County-level seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana included 11.3% in Lake County, 12.1% in Porter County, 9.5% in LaPorte County, 10.5% in Jasper County and 5.8% in Newton County.

Statewide, 3,080 additional positive cases were reported, bringing the total number of Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 to 185,185.

State officials said 1,722,842 individuals have been tested in Indiana, and a total of 2,970,330 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been administered.

Newly reported tests were administered between Aug. 25 and Sunday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

Times staff writer Sarah Reese contributed to this report.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch gorilla mom's reaction to seeing her newborn

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts