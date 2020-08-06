2 more COVID-deaths reported in NWI as Indiana sees over 1,000 new cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday in Northwest Indiana, as the Region's daily case increase was more than 150 and Indiana's shot past 1,000, health officials reported.

The two new deaths were reported in Lake and LaPorte counties.

Death totals across the Region included 274 in Lake County, 41 in Porter County, 30 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County, and two in Jasper County.

There were six new deaths statewide Thursday, bringing the state's total to 2,811. New deaths were reported between July 28 and Wednesday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH listed another 202 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was listed as probable.

The Region added 154 additional coronavirus cases Thursday.

Lake County reported 121 new cases, bringing its total to 7,343. Porter County added 24 more cases, bringing its total to 1,250. LaPorte County's cases increased by 19 for a total of 869.