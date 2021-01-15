2 more dead from COVID-19, another 425 infected in NWI, health officials report

Another two people in Northwest Indiana died from COVID-19 and another 425 were infected, data updated Friday showed.

New deaths in the area included one each in Lake and Porter counties, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

An additional 42 deaths were recorded across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 8,872.

New deaths were reported between Tuesday and Thursday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 1,080 people in Northwest Indiana's five counties have died from the disease since the pandemic began, including 665 in Lake County, 209 in Porter County, 153 in LaPorte County, 33 in Jasper County and 20 in Newton County.

State health officials listed 374 deaths statewide as probable, up two from Thursday. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.