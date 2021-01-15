2 more dead from COVID-19, another 425 infected in NWI, health officials report

Another two people in Northwest Indiana died from COVID-19 and another 425 were infected, data updated Friday showed.
New deaths in the area included one each in Lake and Porter counties, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
An additional 42 deaths were recorded across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 8,872.
New deaths were reported between Tuesday and Thursday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,080 people in Northwest Indiana's five counties have died from the disease since the pandemic began, including 665 in Lake County, 209 in Porter County, 153 in LaPorte County, 33 in Jasper County and 20 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 374 deaths statewide as probable, up two from Thursday. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
New infections across Northwest Indiana brought regional case totals to 43,837 in Lake County, up 236; 14,350 in Porter County, up 75; 8,664 in LaPorte County, up 75; 2,782 in Jasper County, up 33; and 884 in Newton County, up six.
A total of 70,517 NWI residents have tested positive since the pandemic began.
There were 4,744 new cases reported across Indiana, for a total count of 583,160. New cases were reported between Nov. 28 and Thursday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 23 patients hospitalized and 12,825 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,952 cases, up 14 from the previous day, and 29,106 tested. Lansing had 2,742 cases, up 11, and 22,895 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 15.2% in Lake County, down from 15.8% the day before; 15.6% in Porter County, down from 16.3%; 16% in LaPorte County, no change; 13.7% in Newton County, down from 14.6%; and 17.7% in Jasper County, up from 16.9%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 70 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments to receive the free immunization must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.