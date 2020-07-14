2 more die from COVID-19 in Lake County; state reports over 2,580 deaths

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported across the Region Tuesday, both in Lake County, health officials said.

Death totals in regional counties included 251 in Lake County, 39 in Porter County, 28 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County, updated health statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments showed.

There were 13 new deaths recorded across Indiana, bringing the state's total to 2,582. New deaths were reported between July 3 and Monday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH listed another 193 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

There were 87 new positive cases reported Tuesday in Lake County for a total of 5,764, 15 in Porter County for a total of 891, 10 in LaPorte County for a total of 639, and six in Jasper County for a total of 142.

Newton County's case count did not increase Tuesday. Its total stood at 101.