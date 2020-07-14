You are the owner of this article.
2 more die from COVID-19 in Lake County; state reports over 2,580 deaths
2 more die from COVID-19 in Lake County; state reports over 2,580 deaths

The latest on COVID-19 cases in Indiana

A medical worker speaks to a patient during drive-thru COVID-19 testing outside the emergency room in March at Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point. 

 Marc Chase, file, The Times

Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported across the Region Tuesday, both in Lake County, health officials said.

Death totals in regional counties included 251 in Lake County, 39 in Porter County, 28 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County, updated health statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments showed.

There were 13 new deaths recorded across Indiana, bringing the state's total to 2,582. New deaths were reported between July 3 and Monday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH listed another 193 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

There were 87 new positive cases reported Tuesday in Lake County for a total of 5,764, 15 in Porter County for a total of 891, 10 in LaPorte County for a total of 639, and six in Jasper County for a total of 142.

Newton County's case count did not increase Tuesday. Its total stood at 101.

ISDH reported 662 new cases overall in Indiana, bringing the state's total to 52,685. New cases were reported between Sunday and Monday.

The Porter County Health Department listed Monday two patients hospitalized and 706 people recovered.

Lake County community totals were not available on the local health department's website Tuesday.

The East Chicago Health Department reported Monday 583 cases, up 21 since its last update Friday. Its death total was 14, no change since Friday.

The City of Gary reported 866 positive COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths Monday.

The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals: Portage Township, 339, up three; Center Township, 248, up three; Westchester Township, 71, up three; Washington Township, 60, up two; Union Township, 43, up three; Liberty Township, 40, no change; Porter Township, 28, no change; Boone Township, 18, no change; Morgan Township, 17, no change; Pleasant Township, 16, up one; Pine Township, seven, no change; and Jackson, four, no change.

Total deaths included: Portage Township, 18; Center Township, 13; Westchester Township, six; Liberty Township, one; and Union Township, one.

The Westville Correctional Facility had Tuesday 201 inmates and 109 staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. Totals of 195 inmates and 97 staff have recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

A total of 578,409 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus as of Tuesday, with a 9.1% positive rate, ISDH reported.

Of those tested, 47,232 were in Lake County, 11,635 in Porter County, 9,054 in LaPorte County, 2,710 in Jasper County, and 775 in Newton County.

New tests were reported between June 9 and Monday.

The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.

ISDH will host additional drive-thru testing July 17-19 at Ivy Tech Community College, 410 E Columbus Dr. in East Chicago, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

