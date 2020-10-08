 Skip to main content
2 more die from COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana

A medical worker talks with a customer at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on May 22 in Indianapolis. 

 Associated Press

Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday in Northwest Indiana, including one in both Lake and LaPorte counties.

The additional deaths bring local totals to 335 in Lake County, 49 in Porter County, 47 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and three in Jasper County, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Statewide, 16 more deaths were reported in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of Hoosiers lost to the virus to 3,515.

Another 227 deaths statewide were listed as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, officials said.

New deaths reported Thursday occurred between Oct. 4 and 7, state health officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 16,228 Northwest Indiana residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Lake County added 75 cases, for a total of 11,419, state officials said.

Porter County added 37 cases, for a total of 2,465, according to the county Health Department. One patient was hospitalized, and 2,118 have recovered, the department said.

LaPorte County added 29 cases, for a total of 1,733.

Jasper County and Newton County both added two new cases, for respective totals of 429 and 182.

Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at a 5.1% seven-day rate and a 5.7% cumulative rate for all tests and 9.2% seven-day rate and an 8.9% cumulative rate for unique individuals.

Northwest Indiana positivity rates included 6.5% for all tests and 9.1% for unique individuals in Lake County, 5% for all tests and 7.5% for unique individuals in Porter County, 7.7% for all tests and 9.7% for unique individuals in LaPorte County, 3.6% for all tests and 5.1% for unique individuals in Jasper County and 2.4% for all tests and 5.8% for unique individuals in Newton County.

Statewide, 1,488 additional positive cases were reported, bringing the total number of Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 to 129,677.

State officials said 1,451,391 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana. A total of 2,246,099 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been administered.

NWI testing totals included 103,570 in Lake County, 31,658 in Porter County, 23,567 in LaPorte County, 6,331 in Jasper County and 1,895 in Newton County.

Newly reported tests were administered between June 8 and Oct. 7.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

