2 more die from COVID-19 in NWI

New cases were reported between Oct. 27 and Saturday.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,302 cases, up 24 from Saturday, and 23,187 tests. Lansing had 2,097 cases, up 26, and 17,789 tests, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The Porter County Health Department listed 34 patients hospitalized and 7,190 people recovered.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 17.7% in Lake County, up from 17.1% the day before; 15.1% in Porter County, up from 13.5%; 13% in LaPorte County, down from 14%; 21.2% in Newton County, up from 18.7%; and 18.4% in Jasper County, up from 18%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at a 13.6% seven-day rate, up from 12.4% the day before, and a 7.6% cumulative rate for all tests, up from 7.5%. The positivity rates reflect Nov. 23-29.

ISDH reported 2,309,879 individuals tested in Indiana, and a total of 4,577,211 tests taken, including repeat tests for unique individuals.