2 more die from COVID-19 in NWI

Two more people in Lake County died from COVID-19, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
The two fatalities were included in 34 more recorded across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 5,944 victims from the respiratory disease.
New deaths were reported between Nov. 19 and Saturday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
Region death totals included 495 in Lake County, 122 in Porter County, 108 in LaPorte County, 17 in Jasper County and 16 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 298 deaths as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
The Region's five-county area added 737 more cases over the 24-hour reporting period.
New case totals included 31,983 in Lake County, up 452 from Saturday; 9,807 in Porter County, up 139; 5,563 in LaPorte County, up 107; 1,833 in Jasper County, up 35; and 661 in Newton County, up four.
Across the state, there were 6,678 new cases, pushing the state's total to 381,617.
New cases were reported between Oct. 27 and Saturday.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,302 cases, up 24 from Saturday, and 23,187 tests. Lansing had 2,097 cases, up 26, and 17,789 tests, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The Porter County Health Department listed 34 patients hospitalized and 7,190 people recovered.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 17.7% in Lake County, up from 17.1% the day before; 15.1% in Porter County, up from 13.5%; 13% in LaPorte County, down from 14%; 21.2% in Newton County, up from 18.7%; and 18.4% in Jasper County, up from 18%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at a 13.6% seven-day rate, up from 12.4% the day before, and a 7.6% cumulative rate for all tests, up from 7.5%. The positivity rates reflect Nov. 23-29.
ISDH reported 2,309,879 individuals tested in Indiana, and a total of 4,577,211 tests taken, including repeat tests for unique individuals.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Lake County Health Department, 889 S. Court St., in Crown Point, and the Rensselaer Fire Station, 1066 W. Clark St., in Rensselaer. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
