2 more die from COVID-19 in Region; NWI adds 459 new cases
alert urgent

Virus Outbreak Indiana

A medical worker talks with a customer at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on May 22 in Indianapolis. 

 Associated Press

Another two people were reported dead due to COVID-19 on Friday, including one in both Lake and Porter counties, as the Region added another 459 cases.

The additional deaths bring local totals to 372 in Lake County, 57 in Porter County, 67 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and five in Jasper County, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Statewide, 26 more deaths were reported in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of Hoosiers lost to the virus to 4,050.

Another 236 deaths statewide were listed as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, officials said.

New deaths reported Friday occurred between Sept. 25 and Thursday, state health officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 512 Regionites have died to the disease since the pandemic began, and a total of 22,694 have been infected since then.

Northwest Indiana case totals included 15,351 in Lake County, 3,763 in Porter County, 2,562 in LaPorte County, 766 in Jasper County and 244 in Newton County.

In Porter County, 19 patients were hospitalized and 2,781 had recovered, the county health department said.

Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at a 7.6% seven-day rate and a 5.9% cumulative rate for all tests, and 14.6% seven-day rate and an 10.4% cumulative rate for unique individuals.

Northwest Indiana positivity rates included 10.3% for all tests and 15.6% for unique individuals in Lake County; 9.7% for all tests and 19.3% for unique individuals in Porter County; 9.6% for all tests and 12.7% for unique individuals in LaPorte County; 13.8% for all tests and 18.5% for unique individuals in Newton County; and 12.1% for all tests and 24.1% for unique individuals in Jasper County.

Statewide, 3,205 additional positive cases were reported, bringing the total number of Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 to 175,893.

State officials said 1,684,783 individuals have been tested in Indiana, and a total of 2,863,919 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been administered.

Newly reported tests were administered between June 23 and Thursday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

