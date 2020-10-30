2 more die from COVID-19 in Region; NWI adds 459 new cases

Another two people were reported dead due to COVID-19 on Friday, including one in both Lake and Porter counties, as the Region added another 459 cases.

The additional deaths bring local totals to 372 in Lake County, 57 in Porter County, 67 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and five in Jasper County, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Statewide, 26 more deaths were reported in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of Hoosiers lost to the virus to 4,050.

Another 236 deaths statewide were listed as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, officials said.

New deaths reported Friday occurred between Sept. 25 and Thursday, state health officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 512 Regionites have died to the disease since the pandemic began, and a total of 22,694 have been infected since then.