2 more die from COVID-19 in Region

Two more local deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Northwest Indiana, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
The two deaths, one each in Lake and LaPorte counties, were included in 23 more reported across Indiana. A total of 9,340 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease.
New deaths were reported between Wednesday and Saturday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,120 people in NWI have died since the pandemic began. County death totals include 685 in Lake County, 216 in Porter County, 164 in LaPorte County, 34 in Jasper County and 21 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 376 deaths statewide as probable, no change from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
There were 314 new cases added across the Region's five-county area. New totals include 45,508 in Lake County, up 160; 14,988 in Porter County, up 91; 9,103 in LaPorte County, up 40; 2,905 in Jasper County, up 15; and 917 in Newton County, up eight.
Indiana had 2,565 additional COVID-19 cases added across the state, pushing its count to 611,039. New cases were reported between Thursday and Saturday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 20 patients hospitalized and 13,548 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,059 cases, up six from the previous day, and 30,455 tested. Lansing had 2,818 cases, up seven, and 24,202 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 11% in Lake County, down from 11.1% the day before; 10.6% in Porter County, down from 10.7%; 14.1% in LaPorte County, up from 13.9%; 14.4% in Newton County, down from 15.3%; and 11.7% in Jasper County, down from 11.8%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
As of Sunday afternoon, 94,461 Hoosiers had been fully vaccinated and 418,892 had received a first dose, ISDH reported. A county distribution graph of vaccinations across Indiana is available online at www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/2680.htm.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 70 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free immunization must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.