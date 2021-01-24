2 more die from COVID-19 in Region

Two more local deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Northwest Indiana, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

The two deaths, one each in Lake and LaPorte counties, were included in 23 more reported across Indiana. A total of 9,340 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease.

New deaths were reported between Wednesday and Saturday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 1,120 people in NWI have died since the pandemic began. County death totals include 685 in Lake County, 216 in Porter County, 164 in LaPorte County, 34 in Jasper County and 21 in Newton County.

State health officials listed 376 deaths statewide as probable, no change from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.

There were 314 new cases added across the Region's five-county area. New totals include 45,508 in Lake County, up 160; 14,988 in Porter County, up 91; 9,103 in LaPorte County, up 40; 2,905 in Jasper County, up 15; and 917 in Newton County, up eight.