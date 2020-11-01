 Skip to main content
2 more die from COVID-19 in Region
2 more die from COVID-19 in Region

Coronavirus testing generic (copy)

Jarod Sheetz, a medic with the U.S. National Guard, fills out patient information in October at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Lake County Health Department in Crown Point.

 Mary Freda, file, The Times

Two more people, one each in Lake and LaPorte counties, died from COVID-19, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The deaths were included in 28 more reported across Indiana, bringing the state's fatality count to 4,124. New deaths were reported between Oct. 21 and Saturday.

All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In the Region, death totals stood at 376 in Lake County, 58 in Porter County, 68 in LaPorte County, 12 in Newton County and five in Jasper County. The the five-county Northwest Indiana region's total is 519.

The state lists 240 deaths as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, officials said.

The Region also added 442 new COVID-19 diagnoses. County case totals included 16,017 in Lake, 3,965 in Porter, 2,623 in LaPorte, 819 in Jasper and 277 in Newton.

The Porter County Health Department reports 24 patients currently hospitalized and 2,799 people recovered.

Across Indiana, 2,787 new positive cases were reported, pushing the state's total to 182,108. New cases were reported between Wednesday and Saturday.

Northwest Indiana positivity rates included 11.1% for all tests and 16.5% for unique individuals in Lake County; 11.3% for all tests and 18.5% for unique individuals in Porter County; 9.6% for all tests and 13.3% for unique individuals in LaPorte County; 4.4% for all tests and 9.9% for unique individuals in Newton County; and 11.7% for all tests and 20.1% for unique individuals in Jasper County.

Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at a 8.1% seven-day rate and a 5.9% cumulative rate for all tests, and 15.6% seven-day rate and a 10.6% cumulative rate for unique individuals.

The positivity rates reflect Oct. 19-25.

There are 1,709,944 individuals who have been tested in Indiana, and a total of 2,941,037 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been administered.

Newly reported tests, a total of 30,560, were administered between July 25 and Saturday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

