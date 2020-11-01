2 more die from COVID-19 in Region

Two more people, one each in Lake and LaPorte counties, died from COVID-19, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The deaths were included in 28 more reported across Indiana, bringing the state's fatality count to 4,124. New deaths were reported between Oct. 21 and Saturday.

All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In the Region, death totals stood at 376 in Lake County, 58 in Porter County, 68 in LaPorte County, 12 in Newton County and five in Jasper County. The the five-county Northwest Indiana region's total is 519.

The state lists 240 deaths as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, officials said.

The Region also added 442 new COVID-19 diagnoses. County case totals included 16,017 in Lake, 3,965 in Porter, 2,623 in LaPorte, 819 in Jasper and 277 in Newton.

The Porter County Health Department reports 24 patients currently hospitalized and 2,799 people recovered.