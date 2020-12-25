2 more die in Region from COVID-19

Two more Region residents died from COVID-19, according to updated statistics provided Friday by the Indiana State Department of Health.
The two local fatalities from the respiratory disease, one each in LaPorte and Jasper counties, were included in 40 across Indiana. The state's death count stood at 7,431.
A total of 904 people in NWI have died since the pandemic began, including 570 in Lake County, 162 in Porter County, 126 in LaPorte County, 28 in Jasper County and 18 in Newton County.
New deaths were reported between Dec. 21 and Friday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
State health officials listed 339 deaths statewide as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
A total of 467 new COVID-19 cases were added across the Region, pushing totals to 38,455 in Lake County, up 357; 7,123 in LaPorte County, up 86; 2,356 in Jasper County, up 21; and 806 in Newton County, up three.
Updated COVID-19 death and case totals were not available from the Porter County Health Department as the county's government offices were closed in observance of Christmas. The most recent figures from Thursday included 126 fatalities and 12,185 cases. There were also 31 people hospitalized and 10,232 recovered.
There were 5,563 new cases added across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 488,180.
New cases were reported between Dec. 6 and Thursday.
State health officials listed Region positivity rates as 12.8% in Lake County, down from 13.1% the day before; 9.8% in Porter County, up from 9.6%; 12.2% in LaPorte County, up from 10.4%; 16.8% in Newton County, up from 16.5%; and 16.7% in Jasper County, up from 15.7%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.