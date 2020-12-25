2 more die in Region from COVID-19

Two more Region residents died from COVID-19, according to updated statistics provided Friday by the Indiana State Department of Health.

The two local fatalities from the respiratory disease, one each in LaPorte and Jasper counties, were included in 40 across Indiana. The state's death count stood at 7,431.

A total of 904 people in NWI have died since the pandemic began, including 570 in Lake County, 162 in Porter County, 126 in LaPorte County, 28 in Jasper County and 18 in Newton County.

New deaths were reported between Dec. 21 and Friday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

State health officials listed 339 deaths statewide as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.

A total of 467 new COVID-19 cases were added across the Region, pushing totals to 38,455 in Lake County, up 357; 7,123 in LaPorte County, up 86; 2,356 in Jasper County, up 21; and 806 in Newton County, up three.