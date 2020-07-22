2 more die of coronavirus in Lake County; Indiana surpasses 58,000 cases statewide

Two more Northwest Indiana residents died of COVID-19, both from Lake County, as case totals exceeded 100 in the Region and 58,000 statewide, health officials reported Wednesday.
Death totals across the Region Wednesday included 258 in Lake County, 39 in Porter County, 28 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County, according to updated health statistics provided Wednesday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
There were 14 new known deaths statewide Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 2,666. New deaths were reported between June 19 and Tuesday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
ISDH listed another 197 deaths as probable, an increase of three from the day before. That means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was listed as probable.
Lake County reported 102 new cases, bringing its total to 6,379. Porter County added 14 more cases, bringing its total to 985. LaPorte County's cases increased by seven, for a total of 706. Jasper County had two additional cases for a total of 164. Newton County added one new case, bringing its total to 102.
ISDH reported 763 new cases across Indiana Wednesday, bringing the total to 58,673. New cases were reported between Tuesday.
The Porter County Health Department listed two patients hospitalized and 828 people recovered as of Wednesday.
Lake County health officials said they would no longer report community totals on their website because they believed the data on ISDH's website was more detailed. The state's data does not reflect community death totals. However, case totals are available by ZIP code through the state health department's website.
The East Chicago Health Department last provided an update Monday, which indicated 645 cases and 14 deaths.
The Gary Health Department on Tuesday reported 958 positive COVID-19 cases, for an increase of 12 since Monday, and 59 deaths, no increase.
Of Lake County's total 258 deaths, 119 were from long-term care facilities. The county's 6,379 case total included 439 residents and 204 staff at those facilities.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Tuesday: Portage Township, 374, up six; Center Township, 271, up three; Westchester Township, 78, up one; Washington Township, 66, up one; Union Township, 47, no change; Liberty Township, 48, up two; Porter Township, 31, no change; Boone Township, 20, no change; Morgan Township, 18, no change; Pleasant Township, 18, no change; Pine Township, seven, no change; and Jackson Township, six, no change.
Total deaths included: Portage Township, 18; Center Township, 13; Westchester Township, six; Liberty Township, one; and Union Township, one.
The Westville Correctional Facility on Wednesday had 201 inmates and 109 staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 197 inmates and 104 staff have recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
A total of 654,413 people in Indiana have been tested for the coronavirus, with a 9% positive rate.
ISDH reported 52,831 tested in Lake County, 13,140 in Porter County, 10,483 in LaPorte County, 2,990 in Jasper County, and 844 in Newton County.
New tests were reported between May 11 and Tuesday.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave., which will be free to those who have no health insurance. Individuals with health insurance should bring their insurance information so the provider can be billed. Testing will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, including weekends.
ISDH also will host drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at Morton High School, 6915 Grand Ave., in Hammond, and at the same time and dates at Ivy Tech Community College, 410 E. Columbus Dr., in East Chicago.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
