2 more die of coronavirus in Lake County; Indiana surpasses 58,000 cases statewide

Two more Northwest Indiana residents died of COVID-19, both from Lake County, as case totals exceeded 100 in the Region and 58,000 statewide, health officials reported Wednesday.

Death totals across the Region Wednesday included 258 in Lake County, 39 in Porter County, 28 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County, according to updated health statistics provided Wednesday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

There were 14 new known deaths statewide Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 2,666. New deaths were reported between June 19 and Tuesday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH listed another 197 deaths as probable, an increase of three from the day before. That means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was listed as probable.

Lake County reported 102 new cases, bringing its total to 6,379. Porter County added 14 more cases, bringing its total to 985. LaPorte County's cases increased by seven, for a total of 706. Jasper County had two additional cases for a total of 164. Newton County added one new case, bringing its total to 102.