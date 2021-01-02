2 more in Region die from COVID-19

Two more people in the Region died from COVID-19, according to updated statistics provided Saturday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

The two deaths, one each in Lake and LaPorte counties, were included in 39 reported across Indiana. The state's fatality count from the respiratory disease rose to 8,055.

New deaths were reported between Dec. 21 and Friday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 978 people in NWI have died since the pandemic began: 610 in Lake County, 180 in Porter County, 139 in LaPorte County, 31 in Jasper County and 18 in Newton County.

State health officials listed 355 deaths statewide as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.

The Region saw 786 new COVID-19 cases added across the area. New case totals included 40,621 in Lake County, up 394; 13,126 in Porter County, up 282; 7,736 in LaPorte County, up 91; 2,505 in Jasper County, up 15; and 835 in Newton County, up four.