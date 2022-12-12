2 NWI programs become pathways to high school graduation

INDIANAPOLIS — Students in Hammond's JROTC program or Gary's Goodwill Excel Center have new options to earn a high school diploma.
That's because the Indiana State Board of Education named the programs locally created graduation pathways on Wednesday.
Locally created graduation pathways are alternative programs to traditional high school graduation. They allow students to receive a diploma by completing a set of graduation requirements different from the state's established requirements. These graduation pathways must be approved by the state board, which introduced this option in 2017.
The School City of Hamond's JROTC program is aimed at preparing students for the military. Students take JROTC classes — they must maintain a B-average to graduate — visit military facilities, complete a community service project each year, attend a leadership conference, enroll in multiple college courses and fulfill other requirements, including some of the courses required for general-education students.
People are also reading…
"Right now there exists a vacuum for students considering military in officially comprehensive pathways," Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller said Wednesday. "That's what we have for you today, a comprehensive pathway that far exceeds the recommended guidelines for an LCP that's robust, and it's going to create opportunities for students, especially those students who are considering enlistment."
Board member Byron Ernest was particularly pleased with Hammond's program. He said, to his knowledge, it's the first time a district has created a graduation pathway with its ROTC program.
"That's now replicable," Ernest said. "I'm making this comment because I want those schools that are out there that have JROTC programs, you've got somebody that's done the hard work now and created the wheel to now put the spokes in the wheel that work for you."
In Gary, the Goodwill Excel Center assists adult learners. Students are older than 18 and dropped out of high school for various reasons, such as to work to provide for their families or lack of transportation. The program, which is run by the nonprofit Goodwill and partners with Ivy Tech Community College, requires students to receive OSHA-10 training, forklift training, a Catapult certificate and coursework at Ivy Tech Community College.
"We have provided equitable opportunities for our adult high school students," said Trent Moore, director of career and technical education at Goodwill Industries of Michiana. "And I hope this next opportunity with the Catapult training is another way for us to provide equitable opportunities for our adult high school students."
A look at referendums that have passed and failed in Northwest Indiana since 2010
2020 Referendum: Gary Community School Corp.
2020 Referendum: Hanover Community School Corp.
2020 Referendum: Union Township School Corp.
2019 Referendum: Duneland School Corp.
2019 Referendum: Hanover Community School Corp.
2019 Referendum: River Forest Community School Corp.
2018 Referendum: Crown Point Community School Corp.
2018 Referendum: Lake Central School Corp.
2018 Referendum: Lake Ridge School Corp.
2017 Referendum: School City of Hammond
2017 Referendum: School City of Hobart
2017 Referendum: School Town of Munster
2017 Referendum: Lake Station Community Schools
2017 Referendum: School City of East Chicago
2016 Referendum: Gary Community School Corp.
2016 Referendum: New Prairie United School Corp.
2015 Referendum: Lake Station Community Schools
2015 Referendum: Valparaiso Community Schools
2015 Referendum: Hanover Community School Corp.
2015 Referendum: River Forest Community School Corp.
2015 Referendum: Gary Community School Corp.
2014 Referendum: Metropolitan School District Boone Township
2013 Referendum: Michigan City Area Schools
2013 Referendum: Union Township School Corp.
2013 Referendum: School Town of Munster
2013 Referendum: Metropolitan School District Boone Township
2012 Referendum: Duneland School Corp.
2011 Referendum: Lake Central School Corp.
2011 Referendum: Crown Point Community School Corp.
2010 Referendum: Rensselaer Central School Corp.
WATCH NOW: Gary school leaders show early optimism in referendum
GARY — Gary school leaders were showing optimism Tuesday night for a positive referendum result, setting the path for the next eight years in the Gary Community School Corp.
The school corporation asked residents to approve an approximately 56 cents per $100 assessed value tax increase, which, by the district's calculations, will result in a 20-cent-per-day tax increase for the average Gary property valued at $60,000.
The Gary Community School Corp. will ask voters to support a tax increase to help end state takeover and provide teachers their first raise in more than a decade.
The referendum is expected to bring just over $71.2 million to the financially distressed district over eight years in what school leaders have declared the corporation’s quickest path to ending state takeover.
Official results were not in by The Times' deadline, but school leaders showed early enthusiasm as they heard anecdotal information from poll workers across the city.
"The numbers that we're hearing come in so far are very positive," Gary Community School Corp. Manager Paige McNulty said. "We're very optimistic that this is going to pass on behalf of kids."
Gary’s management team pledged the first $1 million collected would support raises for teachers, who haven’t seen increased pay in more than a decade.
Lew Wallace could be the first building demolished in the Gary Community School Corp.'s school improvement plan, district managers said Thursday.
Referendum funds also would help resolve the district’s approximately $6 million operating deficit — a key requirement in ending state intervention — and support academic programs, extracurricular activities and social-emotional support for students.
The referendum garnered endorsements from leaders across Northwest Indiana, including North Township Trustee and 1st District congressional candidate Frank J. Mrvan; state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary; state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago; state Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary; former Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson; multiple members of the Gary Common Council; and the American Federation of Teachers.
The national president of the American Federation of Teachers made a stop Wednesday in Gary on a 30-day Get Out the Vote tour. Here's a look at who teachers are endorsing this fall in key NWI races.
However, some residents have voiced concerns in the weeks leading up to the election, citing distrust in the district’s management team and the already high tax rates being asked of Gary residents.
Multiple complaints challenging the referendum were brought to the Lake County Board of Elections in October after early voting began. The board opted to wait until after the election to review the claims.
WATCH NOW: Critics claim to be silenced after Gary schools abruptly cuts short referendum discussion
Board members say their opinion is being silenced. District leaders say they're following state law. Here's what happened when Gary schools abruptly cut short its Monday advisory board meeting.
Gary school leaders shared plans this fall to create an oversight committee of Gary residents and community members to oversee funds, should the referendum pass.
Two previous referendums attempts in Gary, both coming before state intervention, narrowly failed with 56% of residents voting against a tax increase in 2015 and just 51% voting no in 2016.
The Gary Community School Corp. will seek local business owners, parents and community members to join a referendum oversight committee if the district's proposed tax increase passes this November.
"This is important to the city," said Jerome Nelson, president of the Taxpayers for the Gary Community School Corp. political action committee. "This shows the residents having faith and support in us and that means a lot to me."
Gallery: A look at referendums that have passed and failed in Northwest Indiana
A look at referendums that have passed and failed in Northwest Indiana since 2010
2020 Referendum: Gary Community School Corp.
2020 Referendum: Hanover Community School Corp.
2020 Referendum: Union Township School Corp.
2019 Referendum: Duneland School Corp.
2019 Referendum: Hanover Community School Corp.
2019 Referendum: River Forest Community School Corp.
2018 Referendum: Crown Point Community School Corp.
2018 Referendum: Lake Central School Corp.
2018 Referendum: Lake Ridge School Corp.
2017 Referendum: School City of Hammond
2017 Referendum: School City of Hobart
2017 Referendum: School Town of Munster
2017 Referendum: Lake Station Community Schools
2017 Referendum: School City of East Chicago
2016 Referendum: Gary Community School Corp.
2016 Referendum: New Prairie United School Corp.
2015 Referendum: Lake Station Community Schools
2015 Referendum: Valparaiso Community Schools
2015 Referendum: Hanover Community School Corp.
2015 Referendum: River Forest Community School Corp.
2015 Referendum: Gary Community School Corp.
2014 Referendum: Metropolitan School District Boone Township
2013 Referendum: Michigan City Area Schools
2013 Referendum: Union Township School Corp.
2013 Referendum: School Town of Munster
2013 Referendum: Metropolitan School District Boone Township
2012 Referendum: Duneland School Corp.
2011 Referendum: Lake Central School Corp.
2011 Referendum: Crown Point Community School Corp.
2010 Referendum: Rensselaer Central School Corp.
WATCH NOW: Gary school leaders show early optimism in referendum
GARY — Gary school leaders were showing optimism Tuesday night for a positive referendum result, setting the path for the next eight years in the Gary Community School Corp.
The school corporation asked residents to approve an approximately 56 cents per $100 assessed value tax increase, which, by the district's calculations, will result in a 20-cent-per-day tax increase for the average Gary property valued at $60,000.
The Gary Community School Corp. will ask voters to support a tax increase to help end state takeover and provide teachers their first raise in more than a decade.
The referendum is expected to bring just over $71.2 million to the financially distressed district over eight years in what school leaders have declared the corporation’s quickest path to ending state takeover.
Official results were not in by The Times' deadline, but school leaders showed early enthusiasm as they heard anecdotal information from poll workers across the city.
"The numbers that we're hearing come in so far are very positive," Gary Community School Corp. Manager Paige McNulty said. "We're very optimistic that this is going to pass on behalf of kids."
Gary’s management team pledged the first $1 million collected would support raises for teachers, who haven’t seen increased pay in more than a decade.
Lew Wallace could be the first building demolished in the Gary Community School Corp.'s school improvement plan, district managers said Thursday.
Referendum funds also would help resolve the district’s approximately $6 million operating deficit — a key requirement in ending state intervention — and support academic programs, extracurricular activities and social-emotional support for students.
The referendum garnered endorsements from leaders across Northwest Indiana, including North Township Trustee and 1st District congressional candidate Frank J. Mrvan; state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary; state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago; state Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary; former Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson; multiple members of the Gary Common Council; and the American Federation of Teachers.
The national president of the American Federation of Teachers made a stop Wednesday in Gary on a 30-day Get Out the Vote tour. Here's a look at who teachers are endorsing this fall in key NWI races.
However, some residents have voiced concerns in the weeks leading up to the election, citing distrust in the district’s management team and the already high tax rates being asked of Gary residents.
Multiple complaints challenging the referendum were brought to the Lake County Board of Elections in October after early voting began. The board opted to wait until after the election to review the claims.
WATCH NOW: Critics claim to be silenced after Gary schools abruptly cuts short referendum discussion
Board members say their opinion is being silenced. District leaders say they're following state law. Here's what happened when Gary schools abruptly cut short its Monday advisory board meeting.
Gary school leaders shared plans this fall to create an oversight committee of Gary residents and community members to oversee funds, should the referendum pass.
Two previous referendums attempts in Gary, both coming before state intervention, narrowly failed with 56% of residents voting against a tax increase in 2015 and just 51% voting no in 2016.
The Gary Community School Corp. will seek local business owners, parents and community members to join a referendum oversight committee if the district's proposed tax increase passes this November.
"This is important to the city," said Jerome Nelson, president of the Taxpayers for the Gary Community School Corp. political action committee. "This shows the residents having faith and support in us and that means a lot to me."
Gallery: A look at referendums that have passed and failed in Northwest Indiana
A look at referendums that have passed and failed in Northwest Indiana since 2010
2020 Referendum: Gary Community School Corp.
2020 Referendum: Hanover Community School Corp.
2020 Referendum: Union Township School Corp.
2019 Referendum: Duneland School Corp.
2019 Referendum: Hanover Community School Corp.
2019 Referendum: River Forest Community School Corp.
2018 Referendum: Crown Point Community School Corp.
2018 Referendum: Lake Central School Corp.
2018 Referendum: Lake Ridge School Corp.
2017 Referendum: School City of Hammond
2017 Referendum: School City of Hobart
2017 Referendum: School Town of Munster
2017 Referendum: Lake Station Community Schools
2017 Referendum: School City of East Chicago
2016 Referendum: Gary Community School Corp.
2016 Referendum: New Prairie United School Corp.
2015 Referendum: Lake Station Community Schools
2015 Referendum: Valparaiso Community Schools
2015 Referendum: Hanover Community School Corp.
2015 Referendum: River Forest Community School Corp.
2015 Referendum: Gary Community School Corp.
2014 Referendum: Metropolitan School District Boone Township
2013 Referendum: Michigan City Area Schools
2013 Referendum: Union Township School Corp.
2013 Referendum: School Town of Munster
2013 Referendum: Metropolitan School District Boone Township
2012 Referendum: Duneland School Corp.
2011 Referendum: Lake Central School Corp.
2011 Referendum: Crown Point Community School Corp.
2010 Referendum: Rensselaer Central School Corp.
WATCH NOW: Gary school leaders show early optimism in referendum
GARY — Gary school leaders were showing optimism Tuesday night for a positive referendum result, setting the path for the next eight years in the Gary Community School Corp.
The school corporation asked residents to approve an approximately 56 cents per $100 assessed value tax increase, which, by the district's calculations, will result in a 20-cent-per-day tax increase for the average Gary property valued at $60,000.
The Gary Community School Corp. will ask voters to support a tax increase to help end state takeover and provide teachers their first raise in more than a decade.
The referendum is expected to bring just over $71.2 million to the financially distressed district over eight years in what school leaders have declared the corporation’s quickest path to ending state takeover.
Official results were not in by The Times' deadline, but school leaders showed early enthusiasm as they heard anecdotal information from poll workers across the city.
"The numbers that we're hearing come in so far are very positive," Gary Community School Corp. Manager Paige McNulty said. "We're very optimistic that this is going to pass on behalf of kids."
Gary’s management team pledged the first $1 million collected would support raises for teachers, who haven’t seen increased pay in more than a decade.
Lew Wallace could be the first building demolished in the Gary Community School Corp.'s school improvement plan, district managers said Thursday.
Referendum funds also would help resolve the district’s approximately $6 million operating deficit — a key requirement in ending state intervention — and support academic programs, extracurricular activities and social-emotional support for students.
The referendum garnered endorsements from leaders across Northwest Indiana, including North Township Trustee and 1st District congressional candidate Frank J. Mrvan; state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary; state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago; state Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary; former Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson; multiple members of the Gary Common Council; and the American Federation of Teachers.
The national president of the American Federation of Teachers made a stop Wednesday in Gary on a 30-day Get Out the Vote tour. Here's a look at who teachers are endorsing this fall in key NWI races.
However, some residents have voiced concerns in the weeks leading up to the election, citing distrust in the district’s management team and the already high tax rates being asked of Gary residents.
Multiple complaints challenging the referendum were brought to the Lake County Board of Elections in October after early voting began. The board opted to wait until after the election to review the claims.
WATCH NOW: Critics claim to be silenced after Gary schools abruptly cuts short referendum discussion
Board members say their opinion is being silenced. District leaders say they're following state law. Here's what happened when Gary schools abruptly cut short its Monday advisory board meeting.
Gary school leaders shared plans this fall to create an oversight committee of Gary residents and community members to oversee funds, should the referendum pass.
Two previous referendums attempts in Gary, both coming before state intervention, narrowly failed with 56% of residents voting against a tax increase in 2015 and just 51% voting no in 2016.
The Gary Community School Corp. will seek local business owners, parents and community members to join a referendum oversight committee if the district's proposed tax increase passes this November.
"This is important to the city," said Jerome Nelson, president of the Taxpayers for the Gary Community School Corp. political action committee. "This shows the residents having faith and support in us and that means a lot to me."
Gallery: A look at referendums that have passed and failed in Northwest Indiana
A look at referendums that have passed and failed in Northwest Indiana since 2010
2020 Referendum: Gary Community School Corp.
2020 Referendum: Hanover Community School Corp.
2020 Referendum: Union Township School Corp.
2019 Referendum: Duneland School Corp.
2019 Referendum: Hanover Community School Corp.
2019 Referendum: River Forest Community School Corp.
2018 Referendum: Crown Point Community School Corp.
2018 Referendum: Lake Central School Corp.
2018 Referendum: Lake Ridge School Corp.
2017 Referendum: School City of Hammond
2017 Referendum: School City of Hobart
2017 Referendum: School Town of Munster
2017 Referendum: Lake Station Community Schools
2017 Referendum: School City of East Chicago
2016 Referendum: Gary Community School Corp.
2016 Referendum: New Prairie United School Corp.
2015 Referendum: Lake Station Community Schools
2015 Referendum: Valparaiso Community Schools
2015 Referendum: Hanover Community School Corp.
2015 Referendum: River Forest Community School Corp.
2015 Referendum: Gary Community School Corp.
2014 Referendum: Metropolitan School District Boone Township
2013 Referendum: Michigan City Area Schools
2013 Referendum: Union Township School Corp.
2013 Referendum: School Town of Munster
2013 Referendum: Metropolitan School District Boone Township
2012 Referendum: Duneland School Corp.
2011 Referendum: Lake Central School Corp.
2011 Referendum: Crown Point Community School Corp.
2010 Referendum: Rensselaer Central School Corp.
WATCH NOW: Gary school leaders show early optimism in referendum
GARY — Gary school leaders were showing optimism Tuesday night for a positive referendum result, setting the path for the next eight years in the Gary Community School Corp.
The school corporation asked residents to approve an approximately 56 cents per $100 assessed value tax increase, which, by the district's calculations, will result in a 20-cent-per-day tax increase for the average Gary property valued at $60,000.
The Gary Community School Corp. will ask voters to support a tax increase to help end state takeover and provide teachers their first raise in more than a decade.
The referendum is expected to bring just over $71.2 million to the financially distressed district over eight years in what school leaders have declared the corporation’s quickest path to ending state takeover.
Official results were not in by The Times' deadline, but school leaders showed early enthusiasm as they heard anecdotal information from poll workers across the city.
"The numbers that we're hearing come in so far are very positive," Gary Community School Corp. Manager Paige McNulty said. "We're very optimistic that this is going to pass on behalf of kids."
Gary’s management team pledged the first $1 million collected would support raises for teachers, who haven’t seen increased pay in more than a decade.
Lew Wallace could be the first building demolished in the Gary Community School Corp.'s school improvement plan, district managers said Thursday.
Referendum funds also would help resolve the district’s approximately $6 million operating deficit — a key requirement in ending state intervention — and support academic programs, extracurricular activities and social-emotional support for students.
The referendum garnered endorsements from leaders across Northwest Indiana, including North Township Trustee and 1st District congressional candidate Frank J. Mrvan; state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary; state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago; state Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary; former Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson; multiple members of the Gary Common Council; and the American Federation of Teachers.
The national president of the American Federation of Teachers made a stop Wednesday in Gary on a 30-day Get Out the Vote tour. Here's a look at who teachers are endorsing this fall in key NWI races.
However, some residents have voiced concerns in the weeks leading up to the election, citing distrust in the district’s management team and the already high tax rates being asked of Gary residents.
Multiple complaints challenging the referendum were brought to the Lake County Board of Elections in October after early voting began. The board opted to wait until after the election to review the claims.
WATCH NOW: Critics claim to be silenced after Gary schools abruptly cuts short referendum discussion
Board members say their opinion is being silenced. District leaders say they're following state law. Here's what happened when Gary schools abruptly cut short its Monday advisory board meeting.
Gary school leaders shared plans this fall to create an oversight committee of Gary residents and community members to oversee funds, should the referendum pass.
Two previous referendums attempts in Gary, both coming before state intervention, narrowly failed with 56% of residents voting against a tax increase in 2015 and just 51% voting no in 2016.
The Gary Community School Corp. will seek local business owners, parents and community members to join a referendum oversight committee if the district's proposed tax increase passes this November.
"This is important to the city," said Jerome Nelson, president of the Taxpayers for the Gary Community School Corp. political action committee. "This shows the residents having faith and support in us and that means a lot to me."