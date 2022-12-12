 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 NWI programs become pathways to high school graduation

Hammond JROTC members participating in a flag cermony.

Hammond JROTC members participate in a Veterans Day ceremony in 2020.

 Joe Ruffalo, file, The Times

INDIANAPOLIS — Students in Hammond's JROTC program or Gary's Goodwill Excel Center have new options to earn a high school diploma.

That's because the Indiana State Board of Education named the programs  locally created graduation pathways on Wednesday.

Locally created graduation pathways are alternative programs to traditional high school graduation. They allow students to receive a diploma by completing a set of graduation requirements different from the state's established requirements. These graduation pathways must be approved by the state board, which introduced this option in 2017.

The School City of Hamond's JROTC program is aimed at preparing students for the military. Students take JROTC classes — they must maintain a B-average to graduate — visit military facilities, complete a community service project each year, attend a leadership conference, enroll in multiple college courses and fulfill other requirements, including some of the courses required for general-education students.

"Right now there exists a vacuum for students considering military in officially comprehensive pathways," Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller said Wednesday. "That's what we have for you today, a comprehensive pathway that far exceeds the recommended guidelines for an LCP that's robust, and it's going to create opportunities for students, especially those students who are considering enlistment." 

Board member Byron Ernest was particularly pleased with Hammond's program. He said, to his knowledge, it's the first time a district has created a graduation pathway with its ROTC program.

"That's now replicable," Ernest said. "I'm making this comment because I want those schools that are out there that have JROTC programs, you've got somebody that's done the hard work now and created the wheel to now put the spokes in the wheel that work for you."

In Gary, the Goodwill Excel Center assists adult learners. Students are older than 18 and dropped out of high school for various reasons, such as to work to provide for their families or lack of transportation. The program, which is run by the nonprofit Goodwill and partners with Ivy Tech Community College, requires students to receive OSHA-10 training, forklift training, a Catapult certificate and coursework at Ivy Tech Community College.

"We have provided equitable opportunities for our adult high school students," said Trent Moore, director of career and technical education at Goodwill Industries of Michiana. "And I hope this next opportunity with the Catapult training is another way for us to provide equitable opportunities for our adult high school students."