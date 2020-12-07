2 officers appeal their firings; 1 on unpaid leave while facing felony

GARY — The Police Civil Service Commission listened to arguments Thursday from attorneys for two officers who have appealed their recent firings.

The commission voted in October and November to terminate Gary police Patrolman Terry Peck and Sgt. Timothy Komoscar for using excessive force and making racially insensitive comments, respectively.

The commission planned to announce at its Jan. 7 meeting its decision on the former officers' appeals. Both men were asking to be reinstated.

After the meeting, Police Chief Brian Evans said a third officer recently charged with felony cheating at gambling was placed on unpaid administrative leave, as required by city ordinance.

Sgt. Charles Lucas, a 24-year department veteran who served a supervisor in the Juvenile Division, is accused of attempting to have someone else claim a jackpot for him because he wasn't legally able to claim it due to being in arrears on child support.

Lucas has not yet entered a plea to the criminal charge. His initial hearing was set for Feb. 18.

Evans declined to comment on whether a disciplinary petition could be filed against Lucas but said he's committed to protecting his department's reputation.