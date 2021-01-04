2 people shot over New Year's weekend in Region

GARY — Two people were wounded in separate shootings over New Year's weekend, an official said.

On Sunday, police were called to a local hospital to speak with a wounded 19-year-old Gary man, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Police responded about 8:45 p.m. to find the man being treated for gunshot wounds to his thighs. He told officers he was shot in the 2400 block of Burr Street while he was riding in a car.

The man told police he did not personally know the suspects but had an altercation with them earlier Sunday at a gas station, Westerfield said.

Another person who was in the car with the man drove him to the hospital after he was shot.

Sgt. Daniel Callahan is investigating.

On Saturday, a 47-year-old Gary man told police he was shot at his home after becoming involved in a domestic dispute.

Police responded about 10:50 p.m. to the 1500 block of East 50th Place, where they found the man with a gunshot wound to the arm.

The man told police he was arguing with an estranged family member when his 18-year-old stepson shot him. His stepson and other relative then fled the area, he told officers.