2 plead guilty to breaking into woman's home, pistol-whipping her

CROWN POINT — Two men pleaded guilty this week in a Hammond home invasion where a woman was pistol-whipped, ordered to undress, robbed and locked in a bedroom with her baby, records show.
Bonard Rodriguez, 28, and Jose Santiago Esteras, 28, both of Chicago's Hegewisch neighborhood, entered their pleas Thursday and Friday during separate hearings before Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell.
According to Rodriguez's plea agreement, he entered the woman's home Feb. 4, 2019, in the 1100 block of Sibley Street and hit her in the head with a gun, knocking her to the ground.
Rodriguez admitted he and others took $1,500 from he woman's purse while making her undress and left with the cash, an iPhone, medication, iMac Air computer, PlayStation 4 and games, four controllers, a gaming headset, two cameras and jewelry.
Rodriguez also admitted to breaking into another home Feb. 8, 2019, in the 1600 block of 173rd Street and stealing $15,000 in jewelry he and another man later pawned.
Rodriguez pleaded guilty to robbery resulting in bodily injury, a level 3 felony, and burglary, a level 4 felony.
Esteras pleaded guilty to burglary as a level 3 felony in connection with the Feb. 4, 2019, home invasion.
A level 3 felony carries a possible sentence of three to 16 years in prison, while a level 4 felony carries a possible sentence of two to 12 years.
The men's attorneys and Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz will argue the men's sentences.
Rodriguez was represented by attorney Alex Dominguez. Esteras was represented by attorney Benjamen Murphy.
