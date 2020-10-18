 Skip to main content
2 pounds of marijuana, pills, suspected cocaine found during traffic stop, police say
2 pounds of marijuana, pills, suspected cocaine found during traffic stop, police say

2 pounds of marijuana, pills, suspected cocaine found during traffic stop, police say

Indiana State Police found more than two pounds of marijuana, a "large quantity" of hydrocodone pills and a bag containing suspected cocaine and a loaded 9mm Luger handgun during a traffic stop Friday in Newton County.

NEWTON COUNTY — A Chicago man was arrested Friday after police found more than two pounds of marijuana, suspected cocaine, prescription hydrocodone pills and a loaded 9mm handgun in the car he was driving, officials said.

Phashun L. Davis, 28, was stopped on U.S. 41 in Newton County for several traffic violations, Indiana State Police said.

A trooper noticed a smell of marijuana as he spoke with Davis, and a K-9 indicated the presence of drugs in the car, police said.

Police searched the car and found the marijuana, a "large quantity" of hydrocodone pills and a bag containing a white substance, which later tested positive for cocaine, according to a news release. Police also found a loaded 9mm Luger handgun in the car.

Davis was taken to the Newton County Jail, and a female passenger was released from the scene, police said.

Davis was arrested on suspicion of felony counts of dealing in a controlled substance and possession of cocaine and misdemeanor counts of carrying a handgun without a license, possession of a controlled substance, dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana.

