You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
2 pronounced dead after police, homicide units respond, coroner says
alert urgent

2 pronounced dead after police, homicide units respond, coroner says

{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK Police - Police line

STOCK Police - Police line

 John J. Watkins, The Times

GARY — Two people were pronounced dead following separate incidents that the Lake County Coroner and homicide units responded to, officials said.

They were identified as Kevon Pippins, 22, of Gary, and Tomi Curry, 23, of Steger, a Lake County coroner's office release states.

Both men's injuries and causes of death were pending as of early Tuesday, the release states.

The coroner's office responded about 12 a.m. Tuesday to the Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus emergency room, where Pippins was being held. He was pronounced dead about 12:28 a.m., the release states.

An incident that led to Pippins' death occurred in the 700 block of Madison Street, the release states.

Earlier, the coroner's office responded about 10:45 p.m. Monday to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where Curry was being held. He was pronounced dead about 10:44 p.m., the release states.

An incident that led to Curry's death occurred at 8th Street and Ohio Street, the release states.

Responding agencies in both incidents also included the Gary Police Department and Lake County CSI, the coroner said.

Gary Fire and EMS units responded to the incident at 8th Street and Ohio Street.

Check nwi.com for updates as more information becomes available.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Role Reversal! This St. Bernard Had to be Rescued from a Mountain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts