2 pronounced dead after police, homicide units respond, coroner says

GARY — Two people were pronounced dead following separate incidents that the Lake County Coroner and homicide units responded to, officials said.

They were identified as Kevon Pippins, 22, of Gary, and Tomi Curry, 23, of Steger, a Lake County coroner's office release states.

Both men's injuries and causes of death were pending as of early Tuesday, the release states.

The coroner's office responded about 12 a.m. Tuesday to the Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus emergency room, where Pippins was being held. He was pronounced dead about 12:28 a.m., the release states.

An incident that led to Pippins' death occurred in the 700 block of Madison Street, the release states.

Earlier, the coroner's office responded about 10:45 p.m. Monday to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where Curry was being held. He was pronounced dead about 10:44 p.m., the release states.

An incident that led to Curry's death occurred at 8th Street and Ohio Street, the release states.

Responding agencies in both incidents also included the Gary Police Department and Lake County CSI, the coroner said.