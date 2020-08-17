2 school staff members self-quarantining after potential exposure to coronavirus

HEBRON — Officials with Hebron schools notified parents Sunday that two staff members may have been exposed to the coronavirus and will be self-quarantining until it is safe for them to return to work, MSD of Boone Township Superintendent Jeff Brooks confirmed.
The potential exposures were not associated with any schools and involved separate incidents, he said Monday morning.
The two staff members are undergoing testing and there have been no test results so far, Brooks said.
No further details are available due to privacy laws, according to the letter that went to Metropolitan School District of Boone Township parents and guardians of students.
"We're just trying to be proactive," he said of the notification.
District officials had planned for coronavirus-related issues and developed protocols that were approved by the Porter County Health Department before the start of the school year, according to Sunday's letter.
"These protocols will now be initiated," the letter says.
The district is among those in the Region that reopened its buildings to students, who returned to classes Aug. 12.
The district is also offering an at-home virtual alternative to the classroom, which is being used by 14% of the student body, Brooks said.
