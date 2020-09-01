2 separate shootings in East Chicago wound man, woman early Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO – Two separate shootings two hours apart left one man in critical condition and a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in her torso, police said.

At 2:12 a.m. Tuesday police responded to three shots fired in the area at 3827 Grand Boulevard, said East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera. The shots were detected through the Shot Spotter system.

A 25-year-old Whiting man in a sweatshirt and face mask was found lying in an alleyway breathing heavily. Officers discovered he had been shot in the left side of his head.

The man was taken to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago where emergency room staff found he had suffered two bullet wounds in his head. He was then taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where he is currently in critical condition. Police recovered a loaded firearm in the man’s possession and the shooting is under investigation.

Just hours later at 4:25 a.m., East Chicago officers were called to a reported assault with a firearm at an apartment at 4904 Walsh Avenue.

Police found a 35-year-old East Chicago woman suffering from gunshot wounds in her home. A bullet had struck in her upper torso and she was taken to St. Catherine Hospital where she remains in serious but stable condition, Rivera said.